 Isotopes win series finale; Bryant looks to join them in Utah - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes win series finale; Bryant looks to join them in Utah

By ABQJournal News Staff

Isotope Scott Schebler watches the flight of his two-run homer on Sunday during Albuquerque’s win over Sugar Land at Isotopes Park. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)
‘TOPES MONDAY: Off day

SUNDAY: Isotopes starter Zach Neal fanned nine batters, a season-high, and Scott Schebler homered in his first three-hit game of the season as Albuquerque won 4-3 over Sugar Land at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes split the six-game series with the Space Cowboys. Chad Smith picked up his Pacific Coast League-leading sixth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts. Corey Julks and Korey Lee homered in the fourth inning for Sugar Land, marking the third time this series the Space Cowboys had gone deep with consecutive hitters. The Isotopes (16-20) split the six-game series with the Space Cowboys. The Isotopes are 1-2-3 over their six series on the year.

Kris Bryant, shown in action for Colorado on April 17 vs. the Chicago Cubs in Denver, is expected to join the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes on a rehab assignment this week in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BRYANT AS A ‘TOPE: Sidelined since April 25, Rockies slugger Kris Bryant is scheduled to play two rehab games for this week for the Albuquerque Isotopes — who will be in Salt Lake City from Tuesday-Sunday. The Associated Press reported the news of the expected rehab assignment.

Bryant, 30, has been out with a back problem. He’ll be reevaluated after the minor league stint and Colorado hopes he can return for next weekend’s series vs. the New York Mets.

The four-time All-Star is batting .281 with no home runs and four RBIs in 57 at-bats over 15 games. He joined the Rockies this season after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday at Salt Lake, 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

NEXT HOME GAME: May 24 vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m.

Box Score: Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3

(Click here for updated Pacific Coast League standings.)

 

