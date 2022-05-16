 Spring sports: Lobos 3rd at track/field meet; UNM men's golf begins regional Monday - Albuquerque Journal

Spring sports: Lobos 3rd at track/field meet; UNM men’s golf begins regional Monday

By Journal Staff Report

New Mexico’s men and women both placed third over the weekend at the Mountain West Conference outdoor track and field meet in Clovis, California.

The Air Force men and the San Diego State women, coached by Albuquerque native Shelia Burrell, were the team champs in the four-day meet concluding Saturday

Adva Cohen, winning the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday by more than 20 seconds in 9 minutes, 49.32 seconds, had one of the Lobos’ major performance highlights.

The Lobos also got championship performances from Elise Thorner (women’s 1,500 meters, 4:22.88), Jevon O’Bryant (men’s 400, 45.98), Samree Dishon (women’s 10,000, 33:09.12), Aidan Quinn (men’s triple jump, 15.58 meters), Gracelyn Larkin (women’s 5,000, 15:49.20), Rivaldo Leacock (400 hurdles, 50.04), Jovahn Williamson (men’s 200, 20.99) and the men’s 4×400 relay (3:09.68), a first-ever league champion.

UNM awaits results of other conference meets now to determine which athletes will qualify for the NCAA West Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, May 26-28.

GOLF: The UNM men begin play Monday in the NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional with a possible berth to the NCAA Championships on the line.

The three-round tournament continues Tuesday and ends Wednesday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, home course of the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com.

New Mexico’s lineup consists of Sam Choi, Bastien Amat, Brandon Shong, Carson Herron and Matthew Watkins. Connor Adams is the alternate for the Lobos.

The 14 teams competing are Vanderbilt, Florida, Notre Dame, Florida State, Purdue, New Mexico, South Florida, Little Rock, Charleston, Indiana, San Diego, Davidson, Loyola (Maryland) and Charleston Southern. The top five teams at the regional will advance to the NCAA Championships, held May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

• New Mexico State’s qualifier, St. Pius grad Aidan Thomas, competes at the NCAA Bryan (Texas) Regional starting Monday.

BASEBALL: In Berkeley, California, the Lobos (19-31) on Sunday were shut out by host Cal (25-25) for the second time in the three-game series, this time 8-0. Four Lobos registered one hit apiece, and Justin Still (five runs allowed over six innings) took the loss. He is 1-3.

UNM, which had not been shut out all season before Friday, was outscored in the series 41-5. The Lobos return to action Tuesday at 3 p.m. hosting New Mexico State.

• Meanwhile in Las Cruces, host New Mexico State (18-30, 8-19 Western Athletic Conference) lost 5-4 to No. 25 Grand Canyon on Sunday, concluding a three-game sweep for the Lopes (36-17, 22-5).

The Aggies will need to win at least two of three in the coming weekend series at Utah Valley to qualify for the WAC tournament in Mesa, Arizona.

