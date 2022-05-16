Stage set for the return of Summerfest

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back.

According to the city of Albuquerque, the four free Summerfest events will return this year.

The series kicks off with the Heights Summerfest on June 11 at North Domingo Baca Park. The headliner will be the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

On July 23, Las Cafeteras will headline the Route 66 Summerfest.

The Los Angeles-based band is known for its fusion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and powerful rhymes that document stories of a community seeking to “build a world where many world fit.”

Then, on Aug. 6, the Yacht Rock Revue will headline the Downtown Summerfest.

Meanwhile, the city wanted to keep the West Side Summerfest on Aug. 20 dedicated “to promoting local talent and (it) will feature Albuquerque bands on two stages.” According to the city, each event will also feature local bands, local businesses with handcrafted products, food trucks, free activities for children and libations created by breweries, wineries and distilleries.

As for Independence Day, Freedom 4th will return to Balloon Fiesta Park with Shenandoah set to headline the festivities on Monday, July 4.

Shenandoah became well known thanks to hits like “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me.” The band boasts over 8 million combined album sales.

Freedom 4th will also feature the brightest fireworks show in the state, food, local beer and free activities for kids, according to the city.

The events are free and open to the public.