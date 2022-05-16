 Colorado Springs enacts fire ban after series of fires - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado Springs enacts fire ban after series of fires

By Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is enacting a fire ban after a series of fires have spread quickly in hot and dry conditions, including a fatal one caused by smoking.

Under the ban taking effect Monday, smoking and grilling will be banned in parks in Colorado’s second-largest city. People grilling at home will only be able to use gas or liquid fuel, not charcoal or wood and chainsaws must have spark arresters. Welding or torching work may still be allowed but only with a permit, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

A woman died in a fire Thursday at a mobile home park that was blamed on “the improper disposal of smoking materials”, city spokesperson Natashia Kerr said. Eight homes were destroyed.

Under the ban, smoking materials must be disposed of in a non-combustible container with a lid.

Meanwhile, a wildfire in the foothills southwest of the city that also started Thursday has burned 2.4 square miles (6.2 square kilometers). The fire near the former mining town of Cripple Creek was 27% contained Monday.

Home » Around the Region » Colorado Springs enacts fire ban after series of fires

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire now largest wildfire in state ...
ABQnews Seeker
The teams battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits ... The teams battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire said Monday morning that the blaze has grown to more than 298,000 acres, making it the ...
2
Additional floors will allow for UNMH's future expansion
ABQnews Seeker
New tower will house updated surgical ... New tower will house updated surgical rooms
3
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say
Nation
The white 18-year-old who fatally shot ... The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct ...
4
Zanetti leaning on military lessons in governor's race
ABQnews Seeker
NM should pursue both high-, low-tech ... NM should pursue both high-, low-tech solutions to economic challenges, says GOP hopeful
5
Pets aren't toys; they're part of the family
Blogs
As COVID-19 concerns have waned, many ... As COVID-19 concerns have waned, many pets are losing their homes and humans
6
As winds relent, fire grows by 9K acres
ABQnews Seeker
Officials: Chance for thunderstorms Monday Officials: Chance for thunderstorms Monday
7
Stage set for the return of Summerfest
ABQnews Seeker
Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ... Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ...
8
Can ABQ crush speeders' cars? It did $1M in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Forfeiture Act determines legal framework for ... Forfeiture Act determines legal framework for impounding cars
9
Colón: Getting people to sit down together can solve ...
2022 election
Community, transparency and accountability focus of ... Community, transparency and accountability focus of Attorney General candidate's goals if elected
10
Torrez: Willingness to ruffle feathers is an asset, not ...
2022 election
Attorney General candidate has created new ... Attorney General candidate has created new ways to combat crime as a career prosecutor and DA