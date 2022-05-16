 Governor appoints former U.S. Navy officer to state Cabinet post - Albuquerque Journal

Governor appoints former U.S. Navy officer to state Cabinet post

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, shown in this file photo, on Monday appointed David Dye as secretary of the state’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Dye is the third person to run the agency on a permanent basis since Lujan Grisham took office in January 2019. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — With wildfires continuing to rage across New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday appointed a former U.S. Navy officer to run the state agency tasked with responding to natural disasters.

David Dye took over the reins of the state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department immediately, though his appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

A former U.S. Navy training director, Dye led the military branch’s preparation and response for Hurricanes Dorian and Isaias in 2019 and 2020. He also served in several overseas roles with the Navy, including overseeing programs in Africa.

Most recently, Dye had been working with Santa Fe County’s emergency management center.

“David is coming into his new role at a critical time for our state, as wildfires continue to burn and New Mexicans are displaced,” Lujan Grisham said in a Monday statement. “He brings with him an incredible wealth of experience, and … is a proven leader who has all the tools necessary to prepare and respond to any emergency our state may face.”

The appointment of Dye, who said he was prepared to hit the ground running, comes as New Mexico is dealing with its worst fire season in recent history.

The Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon fire complex had burned more than 298,000 acres in northern New Mexico as of Monday — or roughly 465 square miles — and other wildfires have ignited in other parts of the state.

Among other issues, the fires have prompted concern about depleted watersheds, along with the possibility of erosion and flooding issues in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Dye’s appointment also comes after Bianca Ortiz Wertheim, the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department’s previous secretary, left her post in January to take a new state government job overseeing a wave of incoming federal pandemic relief funds.

In order to cover the vacancy, the governor’s deputy chief of staff Diego Arencón has been serving as the agency’s acting secretary for the last several months.

With his appointment, Dye becomes the department’s third secretary since Lujan Grisham took office in 2019, as the governor’s initial pick for the job, Jackie Lindsey, stepped down in November 2019.

There has also been turnover in other Cabinet posts during the Lujan Grisham administration, and two Cabinet secretaries — David Scrase and Ricky Serna — are each currently running two different agencies. Scrase is leading the Department of Health and the Human Services Department, while Serna is managing the State Personnel Office and Workforce Solutions Department.

Dye will make a salary of $163,090 annually as a Cabinet secretary, a spokeswoman for the governor said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Governor appoints former U.S. Navy officer to state Cabinet post

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire now largest wildfire in state ...
ABQnews Seeker
The teams battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits ... The teams battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire said Monday morning that the blaze has grown to more than 298,000 acres, making it the ...
2
Additional floors will allow for UNMH's future expansion
ABQnews Seeker
New tower will house updated surgical ... New tower will house updated surgical rooms
3
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say
Nation
The white 18-year-old who fatally shot ... The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct ...
4
Zanetti leaning on military lessons in governor's race
ABQnews Seeker
NM should pursue both high-, low-tech ... NM should pursue both high-, low-tech solutions to economic challenges, says GOP hopeful
5
Pets aren't toys; they're part of the family
Blogs
As COVID-19 concerns have waned, many ... As COVID-19 concerns have waned, many pets are losing their homes and humans
6
As winds relent, fire grows by 9K acres
ABQnews Seeker
Officials: Chance for thunderstorms Monday Officials: Chance for thunderstorms Monday
7
Stage set for the return of Summerfest
ABQnews Seeker
Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ... Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ...
8
Can ABQ crush speeders' cars? It did $1M in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Forfeiture Act determines legal framework for ... Forfeiture Act determines legal framework for impounding cars
9
Colón: Getting people to sit down together can solve ...
2022 election
Community, transparency and accountability focus of ... Community, transparency and accountability focus of Attorney General candidate's goals if elected
10
Torrez: Willingness to ruffle feathers is an asset, not ...
2022 election
Attorney General candidate has created new ... Attorney General candidate has created new ways to combat crime as a career prosecutor and DA