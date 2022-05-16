Albuquerque issues health alert for wildfire smoke

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert on Monday afternoon because of wildfire smoke.

People with respiratory conditions in the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit outdoor activity.

Wildfire smoke may contain particulate matter, which can aggravate the lungs, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Drifting smoke can also create ozone and smog, which may worsen respiratory issues.

The health alert goes into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and expires at 9 p.m. Monday night.