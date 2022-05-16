 Albuquerque issues health alert for wildfire smoke - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque issues health alert for wildfire smoke

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert on Monday afternoon because of wildfire smoke.

People with respiratory conditions in the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit outdoor activity.

Wildfire smoke may contain particulate matter, which can aggravate the lungs, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Drifting smoke can also create ozone and smog, which may worsen respiratory issues.

The health alert goes into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and expires at 9 p.m. Monday night.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque issues health alert for wildfire smoke

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Albuquerque issues health alert for wildfire smoke
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program ... The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert on Monday afternoon because of wildfire smoke. People with respiratory conditions in the Albuquerque ...
2
Governor appoints former U.S. Navy officer to state Cabinet ...
ABQnews Seeker
With wildfires continuing to rage across ... With wildfires continuing to rage across New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday appointed a former U.S. Navy officer to run the state ...
3
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire now largest wildfire in state ...
ABQnews Seeker
The teams battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits ... The teams battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire said Monday morning that the blaze has grown to more than 298,000 acres, making it the ...
4
In US, states struggle to replace fossil fuel tax ...
ABQnews Seeker
Government budgets are booming in New ... Government budgets are booming in New Mexico: Teacher salaries are up, residents can go to an in-state college tuition-free, moms will get medical care ...
5
Additional floors will allow for UNMH's future expansion
ABQnews Seeker
New tower will house updated surgical ... New tower will house updated surgical rooms
6
Zanetti leaning on military lessons in governor's race
ABQnews Seeker
NM should pursue both high-, low-tech ... NM should pursue both high-, low-tech solutions to economic challenges, says GOP hopeful
7
As winds relent, fire grows by 9K acres
ABQnews Seeker
Officials: Chance for thunderstorms Monday Officials: Chance for thunderstorms Monday
8
Can ABQ crush speeders' cars? It did $1M in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Forfeiture Act determines legal framework for ... Forfeiture Act determines legal framework for impounding cars
9
Stage set for the return of Summerfest
ABQnews Seeker
Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ... Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ...