Q&A: Bernalillo County Commission District 1 Democratic candidate Erin Muffoletto

NAME: Erin Muffoletto

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: External Affairs Manager/Telecommunications

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Past advocacy work, external affairs work with the community, businesses and nonprofits. Volunteering throughout the community on various boards.

EDUCATION: University of New Mexico, B.A. in political science

AGE: 37

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: ErinForBernco.com

1. What is the top priority in your District and how would you address it as a county commissioner?

The most prominent is crime and developing our behavioral health infrastructure. On crime, I will work with the county sheriff to fill needed gaps. For mental health, I will pull resources together to grow evidenced-based programs. I will create a crisis triage center to help patients with wrap-around services.

2. Under what circumstances, if any, would you support a tax increase? And what types, if any, would you support?

I do not support any tax increases, especially at this time with consumer prices continuing to rise. I do think we need to better manage the current budget we have and better spend taxpayer dollars. There does need to be more oversight and accountability for how taxes are being spent.

3. What do you think should be the county’s top three capital project priorities?

Bernalillo County Crisis Triage Center; Paseo del Norte expansion; Montaño and I-40 expansion/creating a flyover to alleviate traffic and vehicle accidents in that area.

4. What, if anything, do you think the county should be doing differently with regard to how it manages and uses the behavioral health tax?

I will work with experts to see how best programs can work together, ensuring patients are referred to the right programs starting with basic needs. I will work with my colleagues on creating the first crisis triage center in Bernalillo County to best administer assistance with mental health/drug related care.

5. What role, if any, should the county commission play in advising the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on matters related to public safety?

I will work with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department to fill crime fighting gaps (street patrols/collaborating with APD). We must hold criminal defendants accountable, prioritize prosecuting violent criminals and ensure swift and certain justice for victims of crime and their families. We will arrest repeat trespass offenders, not give citations repeatedly.

6. What are your ideas for improving conditions for both employees and inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center?

I will hire more employees and increase recruitment to attract talent with great pay and good benefits with opportunities to grow their career. For inmates, we need to make sure they have more support with social workers and trainings to help them get back on their feet before being released.

7. How would you work to improve the economy in Bernalillo County?

I will work with partners working in economic development to learn what issues businesses have when considering locating/expanding in Bernalillo County. I will utilize resources we have to attract businesses/reduce red tape. We will maintain the rural nature of the North Valley while fostering smart economic growth for the West Side.

8. What specific strategies do you have for reducing homelessness?

We need real solutions addressing the real issues, not flashy ideas like the tiny homes village. I have a comprehensive plan working with a street team of social workers to work directly with homeless individuals. Their main issues need to be addressed while housed and working with a social worker.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.