Q&A: Bernalillo County Commission District 5 Republican candidate Judy Young

NAME: Judy Young

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Retired from writing $92 million grant starting University of New Mexico Cancer Research & Treatment Center, educator, promoter, counselor, etc. Currently an operative for advancing quality of life in Bernalillo County

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Grant writer for UNM; partnered with Assistant Chief of Police Phil Chacon in starting first publicly funded Domestic Violence Program that was subsequently adopted by every state in the United States; worked with Frank Crosby starting the first Home Show and Sports Show in New Mexico representing and promoting thousands of small businesses; worked at South Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility and MDC; worked as a counselor and educator for highly at-risk teenagers in Houston

EDUCATION: Undergraduate from West Texas A&M; Master’s from Columbia University; post master’s University of New Mexico

AGE: 73

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: youngbernco.com

1. What is the top priority in your District and how would you address it as a county commissioner?

Push back hard on crime by: 1. Supporting all law enforcement fully. 2. Engaging all law enforcement to work cooperatively. 3. End drug and criminal sanctuary status by implementing tough Metropolitan Detention Center policy. 4. Implementing policy to protect the lawful and impose consequences for the unlawful.

2. Under what circumstances, if any, would you support a tax increase? And what types, if any, would you support?

I will only support decrease of taxes by cutting the fat to increase efficiency and limited government spending.

3. What do you think should be the county’s top three capital project priorities?

For Bernalillo County overall: 1. Youth Detention Center remodel. 2. New sheriff sub-station across from current call center on Paseo del Norte. For District 5 of Bernalillo County: A gymnasium in the Cedar Crest/Tijeras area.

4. What, if anything, do you think the county should be doing differently with regard to how it manages and uses the behavioral health tax?

Behavioral health and homeless issues go hand in hand. Campus model of triaging and effectively addressing each category. Refer to #8.

5. What role, if any, should the county commission play in advising the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on matters related to public safety.

I believe the commission can and should have a good and cohesive relationship to effectively problem solve for the good of the public. All motivation should be centered for public good, not self interest.

6. What are your ideas for improving conditions for both employees and inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center?

Inmates: Programming for inmates with strict oversight and a follow up release plan is the most important step in reducing recidivism as per my direct experience with the penal system. Employees: Strict oversight to prevent drugs and/or contraband from coming into the facility. Employees treated with highest regard with incentive programs implemented. Destress counseling and exercise programs available.

7. How would you work to improve the economy in Bernalillo County?

I will never shut down businesses. I will do just the opposite by: 1. Lowering taxes; 2. Getting rid of red tape (get big government out of the way!) and making government business friendly. 3. Create more jobs (pay people to work, not stay home!!) 4. Limit government spending

8. What specific strategies do you have for reducing homelessness?

Care for the homeless while protecting neighborhood integrity. Triage the homeless and deal with each category accordingly: 1. Criminals hiding in plain sight. 2. Mentally ill; 3. Substance addicted; 4. Criminally mentally ill; 5. Situational (the only category that is truly homeless by definition); 6. Dual diagnosis (mentally ill & self medicating through substance abuse).

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.