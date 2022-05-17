Q&A: Bernalillo County Commission District 5 Republican candidate Michael F. Eustice Jr.

NAME: Michael F. Eustice Jr.

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Construction

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: No government experience

EDUCATION: Tempe High School, Arizona State University

AGE: 42

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: eustice4nm.com

1. What is the top priority in your District and how would you address it as a county commissioner?

Crime is top priority and the solution is through our law enforcement and behavioral health programs.

2. Under what circumstances, if any, would you support a tax increase? And what types, if any, would you support?

The only tax increases I support to increase are on tobacco and alcohol; besides that none;

3. What do you think should be the county’s top three capital project priorities?

Top three should be a behavioral health center for homeless, infrastructure expansion, and rehabilitating or demolishing dilapidated structures.

4. What, if anything, do you think the county should be doing differently with regard to how it manages and uses the behavioral health tax?

Expand on what programs are in place.

5. What role, if any, should the county commission play in advising the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on matters related to public safety?

A major role. I propose a committee be formed between the sheriff and the commission.

6. What are your ideas for improving conditions for both employees and inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center?

To evaluate employee structure and inmate treatment.

7. How would you work to improve the economy in Bernalillo County?

We need to promote the value of New Mexico to manufacturers and Fortune 500 companies to relocate and expand our city.

8. What specific strategies do you have for reducing homelessness?

Integrating specialized law enforcement officers with behavior health officers to help get our homeless outreach in the community,

adopting ordinances that worked in other similar sized metro areas.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No tax liens.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No bankruptcy.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

Yes, I was pulled over for DUI, which was dismissed.