Q&A: Bernalillo County Commission District 5 Republican candidate Wayne A. Yevoli

NAME: Wayne A. Yevoli

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Mechanical engineer

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Small business owner for 25 years

EDUCATION: B.A. in economics with a minor in math and a focus in engineering

AGE: 62

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: yevoli-nm.com/

1. What is the top priority in your district and how would you address it as a county commissioner?

My top priority in the county is crime prevention which is bleeding from the city into unincorporated Bernalillo County. We need more deputy sheriffs on the streets with ongoing support from the County Commission.

2. Under what circumstances, if any, would you support a tax increase? And what types, if any, would you support?

I do not support tax increases. We need to utilize our funds more efficiently and not add taxes which further burden our businesses.

3. What do you think should be the county’s top three capital project priorities?

The county already spent $65 Million on a new county office building. At this time, the county should prioritize infrastructure (water, sewer, roads, etc.), relocation of the emergency command center and fire department, and additional fire stations.

4. What, if anything, do you think the county should be doing differently with regard to how it manages and uses the behavioral health tax?

The behavioral health tax should be utilized by providing for facilities that include services such as intake/evaluation, rehabilitation, and housing. Consistent high standards for these services should be applied in order to aid in the productive reintroduction of beneficiaries into society.

5. What role, if any, should the county commission play in advising the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on matters related to public safety?

My advice to the sheriff would be encouragement to provide incentives and a path for high school students to eventually become sheriff deputies. We need 75 to 100 more deputies on the street to adequately respond to crime.

6. What are your ideas for improving conditions for both employees and inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center?

The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is not currently overpopulated, so improvements needed include: opportunities to reduce recidivism (addressing mental health and aiding in reentry into society) and training to increase the professionalism of correctional officers.

7. How would you work to improve the economy in Bernalillo County?

We need to attract long-term, high-quality jobs, which crime reduction impacts. Once crime is more effectively managed, the county will be in a better position to attract and retain jobs. We also need to streamline the development process.

8. What specific strategies do you have for reducing homelessness?

A. The county needs to work together to tackle mental health needs through a team approach of consensus with city councilors, the mayor, legislators and county commissioners, and B. Jobs and benefits need to be addressed to help transition homeless people off the streets into productive engagement in society.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.