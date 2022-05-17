Q&A: Bernalillo County Democratic sheriff candidate Lawrence (Larry) Koren

NAME: Lawrence (Larry) Koren

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Current law enforcement officer and undersheriff

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 23+ years with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

EDUCATION: Master’s degree from New Mexico State University, bachelor’s degree from University of New Mexico, associate degrees from Central New Mexico Community College and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. Police Staff & Command School NW University.

AGE: 54

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Korenforsheriff.com

1. What is the biggest crime challenge in Bernalillo County, and how would you address it?

The fact that sheriff’s deputies are able to accomplish so much with so little by comparison to the city is remarkable. I will look forward to developing agreements to close gaps in service(s) to city residents, at least until the city is able to achieve sustainable staffing levels.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

I cut my teeth in law enforcement with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office over 23 years ago. I am currently working for BCSO as the undersheriff. In short, my experience, knowledge, education and training make me uniquely qualified to hit the ground running.

3. Do you have a law enforcement officer certification? In Bernalillo County, sheriffs are not required to have a law enforcement officer certification.

Yes.

4. What was the most important moment during your law-enforcement career? Or, if you have not previously served in law enforcement, a moment in your career that would speak to the way you would conduct yourself as sheriff?

I have many significant and memorable moments to reflect on while working for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for the past 23 years. I welcome the moments that exhibit service to others, collaboration with others, and doing the right thing. A recent moment was the tram rescue on Jan. 1.

5. What changes would you make to the Sheriff’s Office?

My first “major” change and priority is to bolster law enforcement services to both city and county residents. My focus areas: 1. Decentralization of BCSO services; 2. Investment in recruitment and retention efforts; 3. Sustaining and developing collaborative relationships; 4. Development of law enforcement infrastructure and integration of smart policing initiatives.

6. Should the Sheriff’s Office release information about homicides, shootings by deputies, and critical incidents as they occur? Why or why not?

Yes and no. The timely release of information depends on the incident, stage of investigation, constitutional rights of those involved, need for public outreach, and the public’s safety. In short, the release of information must, at times, be determined on a case-by-case basis.

7. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

Collaborative. I want city and county residents to share the best of what law enforcement services are available in the county. I look forward to developing agreements to bridge the gap in APD’s current services; at least until the city is able to achieve sustainable levels of staffing or longer.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.