 Fifth suspect arrested in 2021 fatal shooting at West Side park - Albuquerque Journal

Fifth suspect arrested in 2021 fatal shooting at West Side park

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police have arrested the fifth and final suspect in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Ryan Saavedra Jr last year.

Ajole Guzman, 20 (APD)

Ajole Guzman, 20, was arrested at a family member’s home in Albuquerque on Monday, according to an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman. She is charged with murder, attempt to commit a felony (robbery), and conspiracy along with Domminick Mullen, 21, and Christian Benson, 22.

Saavedra was killed at Westgate Heights Park, southeast of 98th and Sage, in April 2021. Police say another suspect, 20-year-old Arianna Hawkins, set up a drug buy through social media with the intention of robbing Saavedra and his girlfriend.

“After Hawkins set up the drug transaction, Guzman admitted to spraying Saavedra in the face with mace,” Gilbert Gallegos, the APD spokesman, wrote in a news release. “As Saavedra’s girlfriend attempted to drive away, Domminick Mullen allegedly shot and killed Saavedra, who was in the passenger seat of the fleeing car.”

Saavedra was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Hawkins and Elijah Tafoya, 21, are charged with attempt to commit a felony (robbery) and conspiracy.

