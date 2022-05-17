Q&A: Bernalillo County Democratic sheriff candidate Patricio ‘Pat’ Ruiloba

NAME: Patricio “Pat” Ruiloba

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Small business owner

CITY OF RESIDENCE: South Valley, Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 30 years of law enforcement experience, 5 years as president of Adobe Acres NA, 6 years as New Mexico state legislator

EDUCATION: Rio Grande High School graduate 1985, 2 years at the University of New Mexico

AGE: 55

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: patruilobaforsheriff.com

1. What is the biggest crime challenge in Bernalillo County, and how would you address it?

Rising crime in Bernalillo County has begun to overtake police reform efforts. As sheriff, I will address the culture of crime created by narcotics trafficking and work with local and federal agencies to make our criminal justice system fair and just so it works as a deterrent.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

Law enforcement, community and legislative experience. In my time with the Albuquerque Police Department, I worked in Organized Crime, Narcotics, Criminal Intelligence, Violent Crimes, School Resource Officer, Gang Unit and Drug Interdiction. I was president of my neighborhood association and elected as a state representative. I gained valuable insight into effective policing.

3. Do you have a law enforcement officer certification? In Bernalillo County, sheriffs are not required to have a law enforcement officer certification.

I chose not to maintain my certification as my career was focused on restorative justice practices and training law enforcement and school staff to implement the practices in their community. I will have the opportunity to recertify when I become sheriff.

4. What was the most important moment during your law-enforcement career? Or, if you have not previously served in law enforcement, a moment in your career that would speak to the way you would conduct yourself as sheriff?

I’ve worked on building relationships and working together to create a safe school or community. Investing in people within a community and empowering them to change their community led to a chance to participate in their success. This will be my approach to address concerns in the department and community.

5. What changes would you make to the Sheriff’s Office?

Build a community-based culture within the department to support and guide our deputies to explore effective professional policing without removing their authority to enforce the law. Our community deserves a sheriff who has a vision for change, leadership and one driven by all communities in Bernalillo County.

6. Should the Sheriff’s Office release information about homicides, shootings by deputies, and critical incidents as they occur? Why or why not?

It is important to be transparent when informing the community about these incidents and creating a balance with releasing information that doesn’t jeopardize the investigation or revictimize victims. Information will be clear in how the department is investigating these incidents.

7. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

The departments should be working together to address crime in Bernalillo County. This partnership should avoid jurisdictional lines, focus on building community, training and other resources. I continue to maintain great relationships with APD rank and file, the District Attorney’s Office, the Law Offices of the Public Defender and courts and look forward to collaborating.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.