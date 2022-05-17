 Q&A: Bernalillo County Democratic sheriff candidate Philip A. Snedeker - Albuquerque Journal

Q&A: Bernalillo County Democratic sheriff candidate Philip A. Snedeker

By The Candidate

Philip A. Snedeker

NAME: Philip A. Snedeker

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Retired law enforcement officer and administrator/probation-parole officer and administrator

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 48 year law enforcement officer/administrator; 10 year New Mexico State Police officer; former elected sheriff of Quay County; 32 year officer/administrator for the State of New Mexico Probation-Parole Division-Albuquerque Regional Office

EDUCATION: B.A. social science, M.A. educational administration — Western New Mexico University, Silver City

AGE: 66

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: snedeker4sheriff.com

1. What is the biggest crime challenge in Bernalillo County, and how would you address it?

Law enforcement has its basis in providing for the safety and protection of the community. We must enact aggressive, constitutionally sound, initiatives, supported by data analysis, to reduce and suppress all crime, coupled with efforts to address underlying causes. Community involvement is the foundation of effective and exceptional policing.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

My educational preparation and achievements, and professional experience, as a professional law enforcement officer and administrator, and my extensive and comprehensive background in all areas of the criminal justice system, over a 48 year period.

3. Do you have a law enforcement officer certification? In Bernalillo County, sheriffs are not required to have a law enforcement officer certification.

Yes.

4. What was the most important moment during your law-enforcement career? Or, if you have not previously served in law enforcement, a moment in your career that would speak to the way you would conduct yourself as sheriff?

In 1980, while serving with the New Mexico State Police, myself and 39 other State Police officers were deployed to the Santa Fe Prison riot where 1,300 inmates were rioting. Thirty-three inmates had been killed by rioters. We restored order to the facility, without the loss of life or injury.

5. What changes would you make to the Sheriff’s Office?

I fully endorse and will implement community policing initiatives and programs, involving a strong police presence, designed to address the distinctive needs and problems of each neighborhood/area. These policing practices will result in the sheriff’s department enjoying the trust, confidence and support of the communities it serves.

6. Should the Sheriff’s Office release information about homicides, shootings by deputies, and critical incidents as they occur? Why or why not?

Yes, in the interests of transparency, and for the purpose of providing reassures and information to the public relative to safety concerns. Should we be unable to release information as it would compromise the investigation, or successful prosecution in the matter, and/or compromise apprehension efforts, we will state this.

7. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

The agencies must have a relationship of cooperation. Our agency will work cooperatively and collaboratively with area law enforcement agencies. I will meet continuously with such agencies to develop a shared vision, aligned in thought and purpose, of a commitment to public safety, and the good of our community.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.

