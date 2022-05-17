Q&A: Bernalillo County Democratic sheriff candidate Rudy Mora

NAME: Rudy B. Mora

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Retired

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 26 years in law enforcement, 10 of those years in a supervisory role and 7 of those years in an executive role.

EDUCATION: B.A. organizational leadership, graduate Northwestern University Police Staff & Command, graduate Southern Police Institute Law Enforcement Leadership, New Mexico Department of Public Safety Executive Certificate.

AGE: 50

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: rudybmoraforsheriff.com

1. What is the biggest crime challenge in Bernalillo County, and how would you address it?

The biggest crime challenge in Bernalillo County is violent repeat offenders. I would be a strong advocate and willing to collaborate with all stakeholders, especially the state Legislature to create a pretrial detention bill.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

What differentiates me from my opponents is my leadership and executive experience. I have B.A. in organizational leadership. I have completed Northwestern University Police Staff & Command. I hold the highest certificate offered by the N.M. Department of Public Safety (Executive Level Certificate).

3. Do you have a law enforcement officer certification? In Bernalillo County, sheriffs are not required to have a law enforcement officer certification.

Yes I have held a New Mexico Law Enforcement Certification since 1994 and my certification has been valid for my entire career.

4. What was the most important moment during your law-enforcement career? Or, if you have not previously served in law enforcement, a moment in your career that would speak to the way you would conduct yourself as sheriff?

My most important moment was when I was able to save a child using CPR. Seeing the lifeless child and being able to rely on my training was a very proud moment for me, especially when she began to breathe and cry.

5. What changes would you make to the Sheriff’s Office?

I believe in a learning organization and I want to create a culture of continued learning so we can better serve the public. I promise we will continually evaluate our tactics and ensure we are serving the public in the most professional and capable manner.

6. Should the Sheriff’s Office release information about homicides, shootings by deputies, and critical incidents as they occur? Why or why not?

I will ensure public records and related laws or regulations are adhered to so we can determine what information must be released, may be released, and cannot be released. I will always consider whether the release of information could potentially hamper the successful conclusion of an investigation or jeopardize the safety of affected persons.

7. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

I have a great relationship with the current APD chief. Collaboration between BCSO and APD benefits everyone involved, especially the community. It helps cut costs, improve information and training resources, and make agencies more effective overall. As I seek to build interagency collaboration with APD, I must remember it’s about working together effectively, not about which agency is best.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

… I have never been the subject of tax liens.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No I have not.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No I have not.