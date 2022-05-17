Q&A: Bernalillo County Republican sheriff candidate David T. Bibb III

NAME: David T. Bibb III

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Police officer

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Chief of police, 33 years law enforcement, Army platoon sergeant

EDUCATION: B.A. University of New Mexico, Northwestern University School of Police Staff & Command

AGE: 53

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: davidforsheriff.com

1. What is the biggest crime challenge in Bernalillo County, and how would you address it?

First, the officers that do the crime fighting must know their sheriff will support them when they’re doing what they’re trained to do. Second, I’d have direct communication with our district attorney. I’d ensure they’re receiving everything prosecutors need to successfully prosecute offenders that are emboldened by weak consequences to their actions.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

I have been a law enforcement executive and in the military as a leader. I’ve completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership Association’s Leadership Trilogy Award. I’ve graduated from The School of Police Staff and Command. I am still an active police officer.

3. Do you have a law enforcement officer certification? In Bernalillo County, sheriffs are not required to have a law enforcement officer certification.

Yes I do. I have the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy’s Basic Police Officer Certification as well as Intermediate, Advanced, First Line Supervisor, Command and Executive Certifications. I have also attended the U.S. Air Force Security Police Academy.

4. What was the most important moment during your law-enforcement career? Or, if you have not previously served in law enforcement, a moment in your career that would speak to the way you would conduct yourself as sheriff?

The highlight of my career, thus far, was being the chief of police for Las Vegas, N.M.

5. What changes would you make to the Sheriff’s Office?

The changes I would make would equate to a hammer and chisel rather than a wrecking ball. I would want senior deputies both patrol and investigators to become good mentors and pass on the knowledge and experience they have before the community loses that experience to retirement. I would want supervisors and commanders to be comfortable with making quick decisions without fear of micromanagement.

6. Should the Sheriff’s Office release information about homicides, shootings by deputies, and critical incidents as they occur? Why or why not?

The information that can be released to the public regarding homicides, deputy-involved shootings and other critical incidents should be released as soon as possible in all cases. I must qualify that information that may jeopardize ongoing investigations or the safety of the officers involved should be protected until such a time as that information can be safely released.

7. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

I believe that the relationship between the police department and the sheriff’s department should be a professional partnership where both agencies cooperate to maximize the crime-fighting potential and duplication of services is minimized.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been Involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.