Q&A: Bernalillo County Republican sheriff candidate Dereck A. Scott

NAME: Dereck A. Scott

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Self employed

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Worked in two different sheriff’s departments, private security, and protection services, please refer to my website for more information.

EDUCATION: Attended college in Colorado and in New Mexico

AGE: 42

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: bigdforsheriff.com or www.bigd4sheriff.com

1. What is the biggest crime challenge in Bernalillo County, and how would you address it?

If you want me to identify the most serious criminal threats, they would be murder, abuse of drugs such as fentanyl and cybercrimes or cybertheft. If I can make a positive impact by arresting and bringing these criminals to the prosecutor, I will be satisfied with my term as sheriff.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

As you see in the answers to these questions I have a wealth of experience, knowledge and ideas to bring about the success of the sheriff’s department by implementing new solutions and out of the box ideas to resolve the broken pieces of our law enforcement process.

3. Do you have a law enforcement officer certification? In Bernalillo County, sheriffs are not required to have a law enforcement officer certification.

Yes, I was certified through the state in Sandoval County. I’ve worked in both the private and the public sectors of law enforcement and security.

4. What was the most important moment during your law-enforcement career? Or, if you have not previously served in law enforcement, a moment in your career that would speak to the way you would conduct yourself as sheriff?

Being asked to work and rewrite the Standard Operating Procedures for Sandoval County detention center. This enabled me to look at different ways to solve current issues, see situations differently and address them in ways that might be unique.

5. What changes would you make to the Sheriff’s Office?

I want to make changes to the reserve deputy program and in the academy. My team and I want to bring new technology into the department, to help in response and overall efficacy. We plan to add more training in the law and psychology.

6. Should the Sheriff’s Office release information about homicides, shootings by deputies, and critical incidents as they occur? Why or why not?

I think it will always be dependent on each case and in each case, I do believe in more transparency. But, I also believe that some groups have used isolated bits of information to rouse dissent without the whole story and all the information, including dash-cam and body-cam video.

7. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

It is time for the sheriff’s office to step in and help in any way it can. Both departments will need to work together to deal with the crime wave. It is up to all of us to bring the pieces back together for justice. I intend to lead that fight.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.