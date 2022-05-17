Q&A: Bernalillo County Republican sheriff candidate Joshua James Ryan Lawrence

NAME: Joshua James Ryan Lawrence

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Self employed film/music industry

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tijeras/Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Constitutional studies/Bexar County Sheriff

EDUCATION: Central New Mexico Community College film education, Richland Community College, Eastfield Community College and more.

AGE: 39

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: SheriffJoshuaJames.com, JoshuaJames4NewMexico.com

1. What is the biggest crime challenge in Bernalillo County, and how would you address it?

The largest crime challenge is being the worst in the country in all crime. We will be creating The People’s Posse, i.e. deputizing our veterans and the public to assist in community constitutional policing. As well as taking control of APD, and doing fully transparent audits of both departments. Of course much more involved.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

I am the only candidate campaigning on being a dejure constitutional sheriff, in order to make Bernalillo County a constitutional dejure County. I will enforce the Constitution. I’m not indoctrinated in this failed system of color of law. What do people have to lose? I will also be auditing the 2022 election immediately when getting into the office, to ensure that we had an honest and fare election.

3. Do you have a law enforcement officer certification? In Bernalillo County, sheriffs are not required to have a law enforcement officer certification.

I do not have any law enforcement certifications. The police academy in New Mexico does not teach law enforcement BTW, but rather they teach patrolman. I do know and teach the constitution, and will bring about constitutional law enforcement, which has never existed in Bernalillo County.

4. What was the most important moment during your law-enforcement career? Or, if you have not previously served in law enforcement, a moment in your career that would speak to the way you would conduct yourself as sheriff?

Being sworn in as Bexar County Sheriff for The Republic of Texas was an honor. As an activist here in New Mexico I have stood up for the rights of the people, and teaching the people their rights. If you don’t know your rights you do not have any. We have help many sheriffs around the country learn the true role of the sheriff and his/her office.

5. What changes would you make to the Sheriff’s Office?

I not only will enforce the Constitution, but I will be the 1st Constitutionally Bonded Sheriff in Bernalillo County in many decades. All of our deputies will also be Constitutionally Bonded, which means they will be held fully accountable for upholding their constitutional oath and duty. The audits of the departments will allow for a complete overhaul, eliminating wasted spending and allowing for more productivity.

6. Should the Sheriff’s Office release information about homicides, shootings by deputies, and critical incidents as they occur? Why or why not?

I absolutely believe in full transparency of the departments. I also believe that everybody should be held constitutionally accountable for their actions.

7. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office and how would you foster that relationship?

The fact that APD has been under investigation by the Department of Justice and FBI for well over 5 years, gives the sheriff full authority to take over the police department. Otherwise, I believe that APD and the BCSO should have a symbiotic relationship, that works collectively to bring about the pursuit of happiness for all Bernalillo County New Mexican Americans.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

Never.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

Never.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

Never. I have only dealt with speeding/parking tickets.