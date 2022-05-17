 Q&A: Bernalillo County assessor Democratic candidate Damian R. Lara - Albuquerque Journal

Q&A: Bernalillo County assessor Democratic candidate Damian R. Lara

By The Candidate

NAME: Damian R. Lara

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Attorney

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Bernalillo County deputy assessor; vice chair assessor’s affiliate for New Mexico Association of Counties; state certified appraiser; director, Economic Development City of Albuquerque; lead staff attorney for Revenue Stabilization Tax Policy Committee, NM Legislature; real estate and property code attorney.

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts, Brown University; double major: Political Science & Philosophy 2001; Juris Doctorate, University of New Mexico School of Law 2007

AGE: 44

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: DamianLara.com

1. What would you do to ensure all properties are assessed appropriately and fairly?

All values must be fair and equitable. I’ll implement and train staff on the proper policies and procedures, and ensure they have the tools and state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly technologies to make fair and equitable assessments. And, I’ll pay quality wages for quality assessments.

2. What differentiates you from your opponent?

I know the office; the impact unfair assessments have on families, but also how families can benefit from fair assessments. I’ve managed every department in that office. I’m the only candidate with experience in: economic development, budgets, passing legislation and office procedures. My experience and vision for a sustainable economy, safer streets and stronger schools sets me apart.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.

