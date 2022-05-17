Q&A: Bernalillo County assessor Democratic candidate Stephen Sais

NAME: Stephen Sais

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Residential manager, Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: U.S. Marine Corps, residential appraiser in Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office, commercial appraiser in Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office, manager in Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office. educator/trainer with International Association of Assessor Officers.

EDUCATION: Del Norte High School

AGE: 39

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: saisforassessor.com

1. What would you do to ensure all properties are assessed appropriately and fairly?

I would keep politics out of the office. I would ensure all staff are trained on up to date best practices and implement the latest technologies to ensure fair and equitable assessments. I would use my nearly 20 years of experience to ensure everyone was treated fairly and equally.

2. What differentiates you from your opponent?

Experience. I have nearly 20 years of experience working in the Assessor’s office. I currently manage the residential department for all of Bernalillo County. I have trained assessor employees from nearly every county in New Mexico as an instructor with the IAAO. I’m an experienced leader and lifelong public servant.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No and not a business owner.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.