Q&A: 2nd Judicial District judge Div. 10 Democratic candidate Bruce C. Fox

NAME: Bruce C. Fox

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: District Court judge, Second Judicial District Court, Criminal Division X, Albuquerque.

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: My entire professional career has been spent in New Mexico. I became law licensed in 1993. Prior to being District Court judge, I gained broad experience in the law, but relevantly as the chief judge for the Pueblo of Laguna, and as a public defender handling felonies in Albuquerque.

EDUCATION: Undergraduate B.A. dual degree in political science and English, University of Connecticut, 1985.; J.D., Western New England University, 1989.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: KeepJudgeFox.com

 

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT:

Being appointed District Court judge one year ago. The rigorous process included a screening and interview by the 14-member Judicial Selection Committee, followed by a further screening, interview and appointment by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. I earned the position through emphasizing and highlighting my extensive legal and judicial experience.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT:

I have been married for 19 years to my beautiful wife, Maria Dominguez. We have spent all of that time living and working in Albuquerque, and enjoying the people and the community. We are both public servants and we enjoy our roles in giving back to the community.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING AND WHAT STRENGTHS WOULD YOU BRING TO THE JUDICIARY?

I am honored to have been appointed judge, and knew that I would need to run in the next open election. Being judge has been the most challenging and rewarding experience of my career. I enjoy each day of work and each day apply my extensive legal and judicial experience.

 

Personal Background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor, or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.

