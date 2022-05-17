Q&A: 2nd Judicial District judge Div. 10 Democratic candidate Edward l. Benavidez

NAME: Edward L. Benavidez

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Retired under the Judicial Retirement Act from the Metropolitan Court in 2020. Currently working as a high school basketball and tennis coach.

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 27 years as an attorney in Albuquerque, 10 of those years as a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judge. Private practice for 12 years. Assistant public defender 2 years. Assistant district attorney 3 years.

EDUCATION: Juris Doctor from the Western Michigan University Law School. Bachelor of Arts in government from New Mexico State University.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: N/A

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT:

Serving as the chief judge of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT:

No response.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING AND WHAT STRENGTHS DO YOU BRING TO THE JUDICIARY?

I am running because the citizens of Bernalillo County want a strong judge who will hold those accused and convicted of crimes accountable. I bring 27 years of criminal justice experience to the judiciary.

Personal Background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor, or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

Arrested for DUI 38 years ago in El Paso, Texas. I turned that mistake and bad experience into a positive experience as a judge. I directed our DWI recovery court program for four years. Our staff helped hundreds attain sobriety and graduate from our program. Our recidivism rate was 4%.