Q&A: 2nd Judicial District judge Div. 16 Democratic candidate Emeterio Rudolfo

NAME: Emeterio L. Rudolfo

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Attorney

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: In a career that spans 27 years, I have tried hundreds of cases and represented thousands of clients before many different judges. I have practiced primarily in the area of criminal defense. I have served on the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission. These experiences have given me the perspective of what is required to be an effective judge.

EDUCATION: High school diploma, Rio Grande High School Class of 1986; B.A. in criminal justice from the University of New Mexico 1991 Juris Doctorate from the UNM School of Law 1995.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: ElectEmet.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT:

Building a successful practice. After serving with the public defender for almost three years, I opened an office as a sole practitioner. I am about to celebrate 25 years in business. I have provided pro-bono or reduced fee services to many who would otherwise not have access to justice.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT:

My major personal accomplishment is raising two wonderful daughters with my wife by balancing my professional life with my family life. I am proud to have been able to volunteer as an art parent, reading parent, at their elementary school and with their sports teams throughout school. My wife tried to attend all their events. We did this while running my office as a sole practitioner for 25 years.

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

My parents taught me to not only count my blessings, but to make them count. I want to give back to the community by serving as a judge. I have the knowledge, temperament and experience required of a District Court judge. I tried cases from misdemeanors to murder. I have the work ethic that is needed to get through the back log of cases.

Personal Background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

I had tax liens many years ago. They have been resolved.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunk driving, any misdemeanor, or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.