Q&A: 2nd Judicial District judge Div. 16 Democratic candidate Jennifer J. Wernersbach

By The Candidate

Jennifer J. Wernersbach

NAME: Jennifer J. Wernersbach

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Judge, 2nd Judicial District Court, Div. XVI

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: I was appointed to the bench by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2021 after being vetted and recommended by the bipartisan Judicial Selection Nominating Commission. Before my appointment, I spent 17 years practicing in Albuquerque’s criminal courts and developed an expertise in the people and processes critical to maintaining public safety in this metropolitan community.

EDUCATION: University of New Mexico School of Law, Albuquerque, Juris Doctorate, 2004; University of Tulsa, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bachelor of Science, 1998.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: keepjudgewernersbach.com

 

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT:

Being appointed to the bench by the governor is my biggest professional accomplishment to date. I’m also proud of the positive relationships I’ve formed over the years with the Albuquerque criminal justice community, and grateful that I was able to earn its recommendation for this position.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT:

I am proud of the life I have created with my husband, our 6-year-old daughter, and our friends, family and neighbors. I want to see Albuquerque thrive. I strive, both as a judge and as a resident, to consistently contribute to the success and safety of our community.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING AND WHAT STRENGTHS WOULD YOU BRING TO THE JUDICIARY?

I am running because, after spending my career in the courts of this city as an advocate and now as a judge, I have a deep knowledge of the issues and opportunities in Albuquerque’s criminal justice system. This knowledge and experience enable me to be effective and fair as a judge, so that I can help our city flourish.

 

Personal Background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

Yes.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor, or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.

Home » 2022 election » Q&A: 2nd Judicial District judge Div. 16 Democratic candidate Jennifer J. Wernersbach

