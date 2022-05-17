 GOP candidates for governor need better policy than Texas - Albuquerque Journal

GOP candidates for governor need better policy than Texas

By Edwin Macy / Placitas resident

The Journal recently reported that four of the Republican candidates for governor support the deployment of our National Guard to the border to help solve our border issues. Because the Guard cannot legally be used for immigration law enforcement, they suggest it could be used for performing “vehicle maintenance, caring for horses,” etc.

At the same time, they criticize Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for declining to follow the Texas example, which includes the deployment of the Texas Guard to the border. The N.M. candidates don’t understand the Texas plan. That program, known as Operation Lone Star, is a bizarre and extremely expensive scheme designed to circumvent the Constitution, which grants the sole legal authority for immigration law enforcement to the federal government, not the states.

.. After Lone Star started, Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed Texas would start his program to punish people suspected of illegally crossing the border by arresting them under the pretext of suspected trespassing. However, in our country people cannot be arrested, incarcerated or prosecuted without the due process of law. This means that funding must be provided not only for police officers but also jails, courts, prosecutors, public defenders, court personnel, etc. To do this, Texas has created a separate criminal prosecution and detention system for the defendants, with separate criminal dockets, separate public defender assignments, separate jails and even a separate “criminal migrant processing facility” for booking. This system is riddled with civil rights violations and faces much litigation.

This is a very expensive proposition. Last year, at Abbott’s urging, Texas lawmakers set aside nearly $3 billion for border security efforts, including nearly $24 million to retool state prisons as jails for people rounded up in Lone Star, and more than $36 million for the related defense attorney, prosecutorial and court costs.

Texas has created an absurd and extremely expensive system intended to punish migrants and establish a state immigration policy under the guise of state criminal trespass law. Furthermore, Lone Star is a failure. According to Customs and Border Protection statistics, Texas’ Rio Grande Valley Sector of the Border Patrol continues to be the busiest in the country followed by the Del Rio and El Paso sectors. Abbott’s office now says the mass trespassing arrests secure the border and protect local communities, even though they don’t slow immigration.

We don’t need to send the men and women of our Guard to the border to work in horse barns or vehicle yards. We don’t need to waste vast amounts of money so we can arrest, prosecute and incarcerate people suspected of committing trespass.

If the GOP candidates believe that border issues are important, they should endorse a plan that makes sense.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » GOP candidates for governor need better policy than Texas

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM needs to support Border Patrol, protect southern border
From the newspaper
There is a lot of rhetoric ... There is a lot of rhetoric thrown around when it comes to securing our border, so I'll cut to ...
2
GOP candidates for governor need better policy than Texas
From the newspaper
Don't send members of Guard to ... Don't send members of Guard to work in barns, vehicle yards
3
Double-jeopardy column did not tell all
From the newspaper
Attorney who handled the appeal lays ... Attorney who handled the appeal lays out how the defendant was wronged
4
US policy in Ukraine vs. Middle East is a ...
From the newspaper
The Biden administration is correct in ... The Biden administration is correct in responding to reported Russian atrocities by arming Ukraine t ...
5
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze surpasses 2012's Whitewater-Baldy
ABQnews Seeker
Northern NM fire has burned at ... Northern NM fire has burned at least 262 homes
6
Council-approved budget would up spending by 20%
ABQnews Seeker
Plan includes pay increase for city ... Plan includes pay increase for city workers, rental support
7
As wildfires rage, state says unemployment assistance is available
ABQnews Seeker
Assistance is available for weeks of ... Assistance is available for weeks of unemployment beginning April 10 through Nov. 5
8
Defendant says he shot JB White 'to stop him'
ABQnews Seeker
Montoya takes stand, says SF basketball ... Montoya takes stand, says SF basketball star chased him, was about to 'throw a power punch'
9
'Not intimidated,' Block pitches himself as a fighter for ...
2022 election
GOP hopeful brings combative edge to ... GOP hopeful brings combative edge to governor's race