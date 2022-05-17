 Grandma gets honorary degree for aiding New Mexico community - Albuquerque Journal

Grandma gets honorary degree for aiding New Mexico community

By Associated Press

bright spotSANTA FE – An 84-year-old woman has received an honorary degree from Northern New Mexico College for her contributions to a small community north of Española.

The degree was awarded Saturday to Socorro Herrera.

“I’m not the type that likes to show off, but they gave me that honorary degree, and I’m glad,” Herrera told the Santa Fe New Mexican in an interview after the ceremony.

According to the newspaper, Herrera is a great-grandmother and is known for feeding the elderly, singing at weddings and running Socorro’s Restaurant, a staple in Hernández that has drawn customers including former President Barack Obama and famed actor John Travolta.

Herrera was born in the same house in Hernández where she has operated the restaurant for the past 28 years.

She married at 16, had the first of her four children by the time she was 17 and didn’t graduate from high school back then.

But now, Herrera is on her way to holding a diploma from the Peñasco Independent School District.

She has six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Grandma gets honorary degree for aiding New Mexico community

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
As wildfires rage, state says unemployment assistance is available
ABQnews Seeker
Assistance is available for weeks of ... Assistance is available for weeks of unemployment beginning April 10 through Nov. 5
2
Grandma gets honorary degree for aiding New Mexico community
ABQnews Seeker
She runs Socorro's Restaurant in Hernández She runs Socorro's Restaurant in Hernández
3
Oil producers striking it rich
ABQnews Seeker
NM, other states struggle to replace ... NM, other states struggle to replace fossil fuel tax revenue
4
Governor appoints former U.S. Navy officer to state Cabinet ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dye appointed to run state agency ... Dye appointed to run state agency tasked with natural disaster response
5
Suspect dies over weekend in county jail
ABQnews Seeker
Woman was accused of stabbing boyfriend ... Woman was accused of stabbing boyfriend to death
6
Fifth suspect arrested in 2021 fatal shooting at West ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police have arrested ... New Mexico State Police have arrested the fifth and final suspect in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Ryan Saavedra Jr last year. Ajole Guzman, ...
7
Albuquerque issues health alert for wildfire smoke
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program ... The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert on Monday afternoon because of wildfire smoke. People with respiratory conditions in the Albuquerque ...
8
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire now largest wildfire in state ...
ABQnews Seeker
The teams battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits ... The teams battling the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire said Monday morning that the blaze has grown to more than 298,000 acres, making it the ...
9
Additional floors will allow for UNMH's future expansion
ABQnews Seeker
New tower will house updated surgical ... New tower will house updated surgical rooms