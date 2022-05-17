Q&A: Bernalillo County Republican sheriff candidate Paul A. Pacheco

NAME: Paul A. Pacheco

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Candidate for sheriff

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 27 years in law enforcement, 4 years as a New Mexico representative, 4.5 years as an executive with New Mexico Department of Corrections.

EDUCATION: Graduated from Valley High School. Attended Central New Mexico Community College for 2 years.

AGE: 58

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: peopleforpaulpacheco.com

1. What is the biggest crime challenge in Bernalillo County and how would you address it.

Not having enough uniformed deputies on patrol. The lack of deputies translates to little or no proactive policing or traffic enforcement being performed in the county. I will put more deputies on the streets to answer calls.

2. What differentiates you from your opponents?

Twenty seven years of law enforcement experience, four years as a New Mexico state representative and four and a half years with New Mexico Department of Corrections in executive positions.

3. Do you have a law enforcement officer certification?

I have been in law enforcement for 27 years. During my time as a representative and working in the Department of Corrections my certification lapsed. I intend to reactivate my certification.

4. What was the most important moment during your law-enforcement career?

While on patrol with APD, I observed a woman in obvious distress. The frantic mother led me to her child who had stopped breathing. The baby had something lodged in his throat. I dislodged the obstruction. I was later presented with a life-saving award.

5. What changes would you make to the Sheriff’s office?

I will reorganize the sheriff’s office, placing more emphasis on uniformed patrols, reestablish a good working relationship with the district attorney and other law enforcement agency heads throughout the state. I will add more deputies to the street and fight for victims.

6. Should the Sheriff’s office release information about homicides shootings by deputies, and critical incidents as they occur?

I will promote transparency in all areas of the department unless it interferes with an ongoing investigation. There are times that information must be withheld to protect the integrity of a case.

7. What do you think should be the relationship between the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sheriffs Office and how would you foster that relationship?

The BCSO and APD should be working hand in hand to combat the rampant crime that is causing havoc within our community. I will foster communication between the two departments at every level, focusing our efforts toward protecting citizens in a professional manner, guaranteeing the dignity of victims.

Personal background:

1. Have you or your business, if your are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have your ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

Yes, more than 20 years ago.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.