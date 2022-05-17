 Santa Fe, Carson national forests closing to public - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe, Carson national forests closing to public

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Santa Fe and Carson National Forests will implement forest-wide closures this week because of active wildfires and extreme fire danger. Pictured is the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire from N.M. 518 near Sipapu on May 9. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The Santa Fe and Carson national forests will implement forest-wide closures this week as the largest wildfire in state history continues to grow across northern New Mexico and officials warn of extreme fire danger.

The Cibola National Forest and Grasslands will also close the Mt. Taylor, Mountainair and Sandia Ranger Districts to the public. 

All three closures will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday May 19. The Santa Fe National Forest closure prohibits public access to 1.6 million acres of forest lands, recreation sites, roads, trails and trailheads.

The Carson National Forest closure covers 1.5 million acres.

The closures are a response to the extreme and early fire season, said Zachary Behrens, a Carson National Forest spokesperson. 

High temperatures this spring are “preheating wildland fuels.” 

“That makes things more volatile for existing fires, but also any new fire that may start,” Behrens said.  

Closures will remain in effect until Dec. 31 unless they are rescinded earlier or fire conditions improve. 

Law enforcement and firefighters are exempt from the closure order, as are residents using roads to access their private property. 

“We’re all experiencing similar conditions,” Behrens said. “We have no significant precipitation in the foreseeable future. Even though there may have been a little rain yesterday, that only provides temporary relief. We really need significant precipitation to get out of these closures. When that will happen will be anyone’s guess.” 

Closure order violations carry fines of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, as well as mandatory federal court appearances and possible jail time.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Santa Fe, Carson national forests closing to public

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Santa Fe, Carson national forests closing to public
ABQnews Seeker
The Santa Fe and Carson national ... The Santa Fe and Carson national forests will implement forest-wide closures this week as the largest wildfire in state history continues to grow across ...
2
Girlfriend: Man accused in Dallas attack had Asian delusions
ABQnews Seeker
The girlfriend of a man arrested ... The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas Tuesday in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he ...
3
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze surpasses 2012's Whitewater-Baldy
ABQnews Seeker
Northern NM fire has burned at ... Northern NM fire has burned at least 262 homes
4
Council-approved budget would up spending by 20%
ABQnews Seeker
Plan includes pay increase for city ... Plan includes pay increase for city workers, rental support
5
As wildfires rage, state says unemployment assistance is available
ABQnews Seeker
Assistance is available for weeks of ... Assistance is available for weeks of unemployment beginning April 10 through Nov. 5
6
Defendant says he shot JB White 'to stop him'
ABQnews Seeker
Montoya takes stand, says SF basketball ... Montoya takes stand, says SF basketball star chased him, was about to 'throw a power punch'
7
'Not intimidated,' Block pitches himself as a fighter for ...
2022 election
GOP hopeful brings combative edge to ... GOP hopeful brings combative edge to governor's race
8
Grandma gets honorary degree for aiding New Mexico community
ABQnews Seeker
She runs Socorro's Restaurant in Hernández She runs Socorro's Restaurant in Hernández
9
States struggle to replace fossil fuel tax revenue
ABQnews Seeker
Budgets flush with petroleum cash put ... Budgets flush with petroleum cash put spotlight on how difficult it is to turn rhetoric on tackling climate change into reality