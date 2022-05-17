 Argo touts driverless operations in Miami and Austin, Texas - Albuquerque Journal

Argo touts driverless operations in Miami and Austin, Texas

By The Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NEW YORK — An autonomous vehicle technology company that partners with Ford and Volkswagen says it has started driverless operations in two of eight cities where it is developing its technology.

Pittsburgh-based Argo AI has pulled drivers from its autonomous cars in Miami and Austin, Texas, though it is still in the testing phase. Its commercial partnerships with Walmart and Lyft still have backup drivers in both cities.

The company is partnering with Lyft to use its autonomous test vehicles for their ride-sharing network in Miami Beach and grocery delivery for Walmart in Miami and Austin.

Argo says it is the first company to go driverless in two American cities, but Argo isn’t the first company to go driverless. Waymo, the autonomous vehicle unit of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has been running a driverless ride service near Phoenix since 2020. It announced in March that it started carrying employees in electric Jaguar I-Pace SUVs in San Francisco without human backup drivers.

In February, General Motors and its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise posted a signup page for anyone to reserve a free ride, also in San Francisco.

Late last year, a semitruck operated by the San Diego company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona, the first successful fully autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle on open public roads with no human intervention.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Argo touts driverless operations in Miami and Austin, Texas

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Markets shake off doldrums as traders get back to ...
Most Recent Biz News
Stocks rose steadily throughout the day ... Stocks rose steadily throughout the day and ended with broad gains as traders got back to buying again after a mostly miserable few weeks ...
2
Argo touts driverless operations in Miami and Austin, Texas
Most Recent Biz News
An autonomous vehicle technology company that ... An autonomous vehicle technology company that partners with Ford and Volkswagen says it has started driverless operations in two of eight cities where it ...
3
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - ...
Most Recent Biz News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that ... Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying 'spam bots.' Now ...
4
FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages ...
More News
U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized a ... U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as ...
5
Walmart Q1 profit dragged down as inflation takes a ...
Money
Walmart reported stronger sales for its ... Walmart reported stronger sales for its fiscal first quarter, but its profit took a beating as the nation's largest retailer grappled with surging inflation ...
6
Asian shares advance despite losses on Wall Street
Most Recent Biz News
Shares advanced in Asia on Tuesday ... Shares advanced in Asia on Tuesday after another wobbly day on Wall Street extended a losing streak for markets. Hong Kong advanced nearly 2.5% ...
7
States struggle to replace fossil fuel tax revenue
ABQnews Seeker
Budgets flush with petroleum cash put ... Budgets flush with petroleum cash put spotlight on how difficult it is to turn rhetoric on tackling climate change into reality
8
De-Arching: McDonald's to sell Russia business, exit country
Most Recent Biz News
McDonald's is closing its doors in ... McDonald's is closing its doors in Russia, ending an era of optimism and increasing the country's isolation over its war in Ukraine. The Chicago ...
9
Rebuffed by Spirit, JetBlue goes hostile in takeover bid
Money
JetBlue launched a hostile takeover bid ... JetBlue launched a hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines on Monday and asked shareholders of the low-cost carrier to reject a proposed acquisition by ...