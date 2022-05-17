 Settlement reached in archdiocese bankruptcy case - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

Settlement reached in archdiocese bankruptcy case

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

The 41-month-old Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization case filed by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe settled Tuesday afternoon, with an estimated $121 million payout to nearly 400 survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

The settlement includes funds from Archdiocese sales of property and other assets, contributions from individual parishes, and insurance proceeds.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese, the state’s largest, is one of 29 dioceses and religious orders in the country to have filed for bankruptcy protection to stem losses from legal claims alleging the church failed to prevent sexual abuse of vulnerable youths at the hands of priests and clergy. In New Mexico, some 74 priests have been deemed “credibly accused” of sexually assaulting children while assigned to parishes and schools by the Archdiocese, which covers central and northern New Mexico.

Archbishop John C. Wester in filing the petition in December 2018 said at the time he hoped the monetary settlement would provide “healing” to survivors and provide a “fair and equitable” settlement to survivors.

In addition to the monetary settlement, a nine-member creditors committee of survivors negotiated a non-monetary agreement with the Archdiocese to create a public archive of documents regarding the history of the sexual abuse claims against the Archdiocese. The negotiated settlement, which does not include settlement of any claims against any religious orders, will be incorporated into a plan of reorganization that survivors will have an opportunity to vote on.

“Through the hard work of the nine members of the Official Creditors Committee, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe has been held accountable to Survivors. The tenacity and courage of New Mexico Survivors empowered us to reach a recommended settlement that addresses the needs of Survivors on a timely basis. The bankruptcy process has been a lengthy one and, at the end of the day, Survivors will receive an unheard of transparency into the history of the Archdiocese’s sexual abuse claims and fair compensation,” said Charles Paez,  chair of the survivors creditors committee.

“The OCC always has stood for fair compensation and transparency..” said James Stang of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP, bankruptcy counsel to the survivors committee. Our goal is to try to have money out to survivors by October.”

Home » News » Settlement reached in archdiocese bankruptcy case

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Settlement reached in archdiocese bankruptcy case
ABQnews Seeker
An estimated $121 million is slated ... An estimated $121 million is slated to go to nearly 400 survivors of clergy sexual abuse
2
Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans
ABQnews Seeker
The girlfriend of a man arrested ... The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas Tuesday in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he ...
3
Santa Fe, Carson national forests closing to public
ABQnews Seeker
The Santa Fe and Carson national ... The Santa Fe and Carson national forests will implement forest-wide closures this week as the largest wildfire in state history continues to grow across ...
4
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze surpasses 2012's Whitewater-Baldy
ABQnews Seeker
Northern NM fire has burned at ... Northern NM fire has burned at least 262 homes
5
Council-approved budget would up spending by 20%
ABQnews Seeker
Plan includes pay increase for city ... Plan includes pay increase for city workers, rental support
6
As wildfires rage, state says unemployment assistance is available
ABQnews Seeker
Assistance is available for weeks of ... Assistance is available for weeks of unemployment beginning April 10 through Nov. 5
7
Defendant says he shot JB White 'to stop him'
ABQnews Seeker
Montoya takes stand, says SF basketball ... Montoya takes stand, says SF basketball star chased him, was about to 'throw a power punch'
8
'Not intimidated,' Block pitches himself as a fighter for ...
2022 election
GOP hopeful brings combative edge to ... GOP hopeful brings combative edge to governor's race
9
Grandma gets honorary degree for aiding New Mexico community
ABQnews Seeker
She runs Socorro's Restaurant in Hernández She runs Socorro's Restaurant in Hernández