County asks vendors to submit proposals to fill café space

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County is seeking proposals to run the remodeled Alvarado Square café at its headquarters in Downtown Albuquerque.

The remodeled area spans 2,900 square feet, according to a county news release, and includes new flooring, ceilings, updated bathrooms and kitchen appliances such as a commercial sink and dishwasher. The facility can sit more than 100 customers at a time, and there is space outside to accommodate additional seating as well.

“The county alone has more than 800 employees,” Bernalillo County facilities construction program manager Shiree McKenzie said in a statement. “Add on the other employers in the area and conservative estimates are more than 600 potential customers per day.”

The county moved into Alvarado Square, located at 415 Silver SW, in August of last year after previously working out of multiple buildings.

Alvarado Square spans 282,000 square feet, plus the 12,000-square-foot chambers where county commissioners meet.

Vendors interested in submitting a proposal can do so here. The deadline to submit a proposal is June 2.