UNM football: Juco QB Jensen commits

Junior college quarterback Jake Jensen announced Tuesday on social media he has committed to attend the University of New Mexico.

Last fall as a freshman at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California, Jensen, listed as 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, completed 155 of 268 passes (57.8 %) for 1,907 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a Contra Costa team that went 9-1. He rushed 64 times for 105 yards — statistics that include yardage lost to quarterback sacks. He had a long run of 42 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground.

After an outstanding career at Pleasant Grove (Utah) High School, Jensen served a two-year LDS mission in Argentina, then enrolled at BYU as a preferred walk-on. He left BYU after 2021 spring practice and enrolled at Contra Costa.

With the addition of Jensen, UNM would have four scholarship quarterbacks this fall: Jensen, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Chavez (Rio Rancho), redshirt freshman CJ Montes (Paraclete High School, Lancaster, California) and senior Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick. Also on the roster is redshirt junior walk-on QB Connor Genal (St. Paul High School, Santa Fe Springs, California).

Last season, the Lobos (3-9) ranked 127th of 130 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision teams in passing offense (114.1 yards per game) and were 126th in passing efficiency.

Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson led UNM in passing, completing 101 of 174 passes for 1,058 yards in the six games he played before an elbow injury ended his season. Wilson opted to not return for 2022.