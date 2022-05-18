 Brazos resident is charged in killing of neighbor - Albuquerque Journal

Brazos resident is charged in killing of neighbor

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico State Police arrested a man who allegedly killed his neighbor on Saturday in Brazos after what court documents describe as a yearslong dispute.

Michael Keith, 66, is charged with an open count of murder in the May 14 death of 63-year-old Danny Mahoney. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Michael Keith

Keith has no criminal history, but filed for a restraining order against Mahoney in 2020. In it, he claimed Mahoney possibly poisoned his dog, made sexual advances toward him and was a general nuisance – leading him to get security cameras and tint the windows on his home.

In response, Mahoney denied the harassment claims and said the order was based on Keith’s “utter dislike” of him and would only “fan the flames of dissension and discord” between them. The case was dismissed in October 2020, when the men resolved the issue with “a private agreement.”

On Saturday, State Police found Mahoney dead in his front yard.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the home in the Millstone subdivision west of Brazos, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court. They found Mahoney covered in mud and blood with a bullet hole in his arm and shoulder.

A neighbor told police she called Keith after seeing authorities at the home and Keith told her he shot Mahoney and “had already called several attorneys,” according to the affidavit. The neighbor said Keith told her he asked Mahoney not to shoot at his home and Mahoney replied “(expletive) you” so he shot him.

Police said the neighbor told them that three weeks ago she heard gunfire and Keith said his home had multiple bullet holes and believed Mahoney was responsible. As police investigated Mahoney’s death, they saw Keith walking in and out of his home.

Court records state Keith did not respond to phone calls from officers but eventually came out and told police he would cooperate but needed to speak with his attorney first.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Brazos resident is charged in killing of neighbor

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Oil worker charged in killing of best friend
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly shot victim following a ... Man allegedly shot victim following a dispute over religion at a cookout
2
Brazos resident is charged in killing of neighbor
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect and victim have a history ... Suspect and victim have a history of prior dispute
3
Sandia workers raise $100K for fire aid
ABQnews Seeker
Employees pitch in to help people ... Employees pitch in to help people impacted by fires in NM
4
Annual evaluation for APS superintendent underway
ABQnews Seeker
Board members will decide in June ... Board members will decide in June whether to update Scott Elder's contract
5
Hot, smoky weather for the city this week
ABQnews Seeker
Winds in ABQ are expected to ... Winds in ABQ are expected to pick up again on Thursday
6
Governor estimates over 1,000 structures lost in blaze
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire nears 300,000 ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire nears 300,000 acres burned
7
Settlement reached in archdiocese bankruptcy case
ABQnews Seeker
Representatives agree on a $121.5M fund ... Representatives agree on a $121.5M fund to compensate survivors of sexual abuse
8
Santa Fe, Carson national forests closing to the public
ABQnews Seeker
Portions of Cibola Forest are also ... Portions of Cibola Forest are also closing, but the tram remains open
9
Jurors find teen guilty of murder in shooting death ...
ABQnews Seeker
Claim of self-defense during fight at ... Claim of self-defense during fight at party near Santa Fe was rejected