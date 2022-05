New Mexico United on Tuesday announced the addition of three players to its initial U-23 roster. They are defender Larsen Rogers, goalkeeper Anthony Muñoz and forward Johnny Baros.

Rogers, a sophomore at Dixie State, is a Volcano Vista graduate. Muñoz, a La Cueva grad, plays at Grand Canyon. Baros, a Valley graduate, plays for Park University in Parkville, Missouri, after transferring from Eastern New Mexico.