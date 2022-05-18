 Asia stocks mixed after Wall St gain, Powell warns on rates - Albuquerque Journal

Asia stocks mixed after Wall St gain, Powell warns on rates

By Joe McDonald / Associated Press

BEIJING — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose and the Federal Reserve chairman said it will raise interest rates further if needed to cool inflation.

Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Oil prices rose to stay above $110 per barrel.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose by an unusually wide daily margin of 2% after positive U.S. retail sales data helped to offset concern about inflation.

The Fed will “have to consider moving more aggressively” if inflation that is running at a four-decade high fails to ease after earlier rate hikes, chair Jerome Powell said at a Wall Street Journal conference.

Expectations of rate hikes “ticked higher” due to Powell’s comments, but “markets are shrugging it off and are in need of a breather” after a sell-off, Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,082.12 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.6% to 20,471.54.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.6% to 26,824.46 after the government reported economic output shrank 0.2% in the first three months of 2022. That was stronger than expectations.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.2% to 2,624.64 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.9% to 7,187.10.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.5% at 54,590.12. Bangkok declined while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,088.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% to 32,654.59. The Nasdaq gained 2.8% to 11,984.52.

Big tech stocks led the rally. Apple and Microsoft were among the biggest winners.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors are feeling bullish about the economy. Treasury yields rose.

Investors welcomed a Commerce Department report that showed retail sales rose 0.9% in April.

Consumers are providing critical support to the economy despite higher costs for gas, food and rent. The economy contracted in the first three months of the year, but consumer and business spending still increased at a healthy pace.

The Fed and other central banks are raising interest rates that have been near zero during the coronavirus pandemic or say they plan to in order to cool inflation. Supply chain problems have prompted businesses to raise prices on everything from food to clothing as demand rebounds after the pandemic.

Oil and gas prices have been pushed up by Russia’s war on Ukraine, which fueled fears Russian supplies might be disrupted.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 66 cents to $113.05 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.80 on Tuesday to $112.40. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 17 cents to $112.10 per barrel in London. It lost $2.31 the previous session to $111.93.

The dollar declined to 129.11 yen from Tuesday’s 129.42 yen. The euro sank to $1.0536 from $1.0543.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Asia stocks mixed after Wall St gain, Powell warns on rates

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jurors find teen guilty of murder in shooting death ...
ABQnews Seeker
Claim of self-defense during fight at ... Claim of self-defense during fight at party near Santa Fe was rejected
2
Santa Fe, Carson national forests closing to the public
ABQnews Seeker
Portions of Cibola Forest are also ... Portions of Cibola Forest are also closing, but the tram remains open
3
Settlement reached in archdiocese bankruptcy case
ABQnews Seeker
Representatives agree on a $121.5M fund ... Representatives agree on a $121.5M fund to compensate survivors of sexual abuse
4
Maharg touts faith, family roots in bid to lead ...
2022 election
Longshot GOP hopeful has made abortion ... Longshot GOP hopeful has made abortion centerpiece of campaign
5
Governor estimates over 1,000 structures lost in blaze
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire nears 300,000 ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire nears 300,000 acres burned
6
Oil worker charged in killing of best friend
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly shot victim following a ... Man allegedly shot victim following a dispute over religion at a cookout
7
Hot, smoky weather for the city this week
ABQnews Seeker
Winds in ABQ are expected to ... Winds in ABQ are expected to pick up again on Thursday
8
Annual evaluation for APS superintendent underway
ABQnews Seeker
Board members will decide in June ... Board members will decide in June whether to update Scott Elder's contract
9
Brazos resident is charged in killing of neighbor
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect and victim have a history ... Suspect and victim have a history of prior dispute
10
Sandia workers raise $100K for fire aid
ABQnews Seeker
Employees pitch in to help people ... Employees pitch in to help people impacted by fires in NM