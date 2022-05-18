ABQ Beer Week returns with events running from May 26 to June 5

One of New Mexico’s largest craft beer celebrations is back on track.

ABQ Beer Week returns after a two-year postponement due to the pandemic. This year’s event runs May 26 through June 5. Many participating breweries will host events. The kickoff party will be held from 4-7 p.m. May 26 at Bubba’s 33, 4861 Pan American Freeway NE. Attendees have the chance to win two VIP tickets to ABQ Blues & Brews, a one night local hotel stay, dinner at Bubba’s 33 and an Alaskan Brewing Co. golf bag, according to event organizer Marne Gaston of Feel Good Festivals.

The fun continues that day with a sour hour with Rowley Farmhouse Ales at Tractor Brewing Wells Park; a beer and cheese pairing at Marble Brewery’s Northeast Heights location; a collaboration beer dinner with Seared Bistro and Steel Bender Brewyard; pint night with Friends of the Valle de Oro and the Silver Skye Blues Band at Canteen Brewhouse; and a Bell’s Brewery Sampling at Total Wine Uptown.

The events continue on May 27 with Beer & Jazz: Truth or Consequences Brewing Tap Takeover at Tractor Brewing Wells Park.

High and Dry Brewing will be joining forces with Doobie’s Smokehouse on May 28 for a food and beer pairing at the brewery located at 529 Adams St. NE. The event is $45 and tickets can be purchased at the brewery. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. The pairings are Texas Twinkies with Green Chile Pale Ale, Green Chile Philly with a seasonal IPA and Smoked S’mores Cones with an Oaked Stout. High & Dry also will release its Green Chile Ghost of a Moon and Oaked Stout. They will be available for purchase until supplies run out.

Other happenings on May 28 include Drag Queen Bingo at Tractor Brewing Wells Park; Ciderday Night Fever at Tractor Brewing Nob Hill; and the E-Bike Glow Ride with Free to Roam at Canteen Brewhouse.

Nexus Brewery is celebrating 11 years with a party May 28-30. It will have a limited release of its 2022 World Beer Cup silver medal winner, Beam Me Up (Higher), Scotty, which is a strong Scotch ale. It will also bring back its Trampled By Tangerines, which is a tangerine infused American wheat ale.

For a full list of ABQ Beer Week activities, visit abqbeerweek.com.

Blues & Brews

ABQ Beer Week’s biggest event, the 10th annual Blues & Brews, takes place on May 29 at Sandia Resort & Casino. About 50 breweries and distilleries from New Mexico and around the country will be participating including sponsors Alaskan Brewing Co. and Taylor Garrett Spirits. Attendees will enjoy four hours of unlimited sampling and five live music stages featuring eight blues bands. Eventgoers can choose general admission ($35 before May 29; $40 day of, plus fees); early access admission ($55, $60, plus fees); nonsampling admission ($15 plus fees); or VIP admission ($70, $75, plus fees), which includes entrance to the VIP lounge and two full beers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit multiple charities including Make-A-Wish and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For tickets and information, visit abqbluesandbrews.com.