What’s happening in ABQ May 20-26: Blue corn pancakes, gardens, picnics and more

My birthday was last weekend so excuse me as I have headache. Let’s just say, Gatorade is a game changer. I still can’t believe the Suns lost a game 7 at home by 30 points, but this is why they have never won a title and likely will not anyways, but who cares right? As we get deeper into May, what is going on in Albuquerque?

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com

RNB Rewind

The sweet soul sounds of the ’90s are back — at least for one day. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Keith Sweat headlines a show at the Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center Circle NE. Also slated to perform is Ginuwine, 112, Next, Jon B., Soul for Real, Ruff Endz and Rome. The aritsts all had hits during the decade and have become a soundtrack to a lot of people. Talk about a throwback that never gets old. Tickets run from $49-$129, plus fees at ticketmaster.com

2. Motown and Soul Music Show

Enjoy a blast from the past this Saturday at the Historic Lobo Theater. Come jam out to ’50s and ’60s hits while paying homage to Sam Cooke, Ray Charles, Chuck Berry, Jackie Wilson, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations and more. Grammy-nominated singer/entertainer Dre Hilton and The Hits and Oldies Band will be performing and the band is directed by Kevin Pollock of Whoop Entertainment who will help you dance the night away. Tickets are $30-$40 plus fees at eventbrite.com and the event starts at 7 p.m.

3. Neighborhood Nature Festival

This Saturday, help keep Albuquerque beautiful at Alamosa Park, 1100 Bataan Drive SW, for a morning of free fun.This event, from 9 a.m. to noon, is a celebration of outdoor Albuquerque. Also at the park will be paletas, food truck, local musical performances, bilingual storytelling and a puppet show, science experiments for kids and more.

4. Savory Blue Corn Pancakes Cooking Class

This Saturday, Sprouting Kitchen is offering a class to help you improve in the kitchen. Make savory blue corn pancakes while enjoying live music and yoga at Cornelio Candelaria Organics Farm, 505 Foothill Drive SW, from 9-11:30 a.m. Tickets are $75 for the brunch cooking class & yoga; and $60 for brunch cooking only at thesproutingkitchen.org.

5. Workout with Athletics & Aesthetics

Come visit the Fabletics store in ABQ Uptown, 2261 Q St. NE, this Sunday for an intense, 45-minute workout class from 9:45-10:30 a.m. The class is headed by Brian Boulware from Athletics & Aesthetics, and attendants can stay for a private shopping event from 10:30-11 a.m. This event is entirely free and tickets can be reserved at eventbrite.com.

6. Queer and Trans Family Picnic

This Saturday, Health Equity Alliance for LGBTQ+ New Mexicans is holding a picnic from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Los Duranes Park, 2920 Leopoldo Road NW, for trans and queer families to mingle. There will be games and activities for children along with free family portraits by professional photographers. There will be tons of chances to meet other queer and trans families. Free COVID vaccines and boosters will be given and no ID, insurance or registration beforehand needed. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered for people aged 5 and up. The event is free. For more information and to register visit eventbrite.com. HEAL + NM is a nonprofit that works to obtain health equity and promote wellbeing for LGBTQ+ people with community organizing advocacy and education.

7. Fundraising Brunch for NM Wildfire Disaster at Raindrop

With the wildfires terrorizing areas of New Mexico, here is a way to help. Raindrop Albuquerque is hosting a fundraising event to assist the relief efforts through a brunch. Join Raindrop for a Turkish-style brunch this Sunday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Come munch on some incredible homemade Turkish baked goods, pastry, salads, Turkish tea and Turkish coffee at Raindrop Albuquerque, 7901 Mountain Road NE. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children under 12 and $5 under age 6 at eventbrite.com.

8. Parade of Gardens Tour

It’s bloom time in Albuquerque and that means the Parade of Gardens tour is this Sunday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The tour features 11 beautiful gardens in two separate areas in the Northeast Heights. Stroll along paths through brilliant flower displays, waterfalls, pools, new and traditional landscape designs, and enjoy learning the ways native and traditional plants can blend. There will be no parking issues as guests will ride complimentary buses to the sites. The timed tickets are $20 and only available at paradeofgardensinabq.com. The tour also has an optional lunch in one of the gardens for an additional $15.