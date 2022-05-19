LSU guard says he’s joining New Mexico State basketball

Xavier Pinson, a guard for this past season’s NCAA Tournament team at LSU, announced in Instagram Wednesday that he is transferring to New Mexico State.

“LETSCQ TAKE THIS TO HEIAR GROUND” Pinson wrote in part, a nod to first-year Aggies head coach Greg Heiar.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that Pinson is the 10th member of Heair’s first recruiting class and the 14th member of the 2022-23 team that will include four holdovers. It’s a rebuild of a team that went 27-7 this past year and won an NCAA Tournament game as a 12-vs.-5 underdog vs. Connecticut.

Pinson started in 27 games for 22-12 LSU and averaged 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and led the Tigers in assists. He was honored at Senior Night during LSU’s final home game. He joins DaJuan Gordon (Missouri) as a guard with SEC experience transferring to NMSU.