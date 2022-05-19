 LSU guard says he's joining New Mexico State basketball - Albuquerque Journal

LSU guard says he’s joining New Mexico State basketball

By ABQJournal News Staff

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) tries to shoot against Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) and forward Jaylin Williams, far left, during the first half of an NCAA men’s college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Pinson said on social media Wednesday that he is transferring to New Mexico State. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Xavier Pinson, a guard for this past season’s NCAA Tournament team at LSU, announced in Instagram Wednesday that he is transferring to New Mexico State.

“LETSCQ TAKE THIS TO HEIAR GROUND” Pinson wrote in part, a nod to first-year Aggies head coach Greg Heiar.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that Pinson is the 10th member of Heair’s first recruiting class and the 14th member of the 2022-23 team that will include four holdovers. It’s a rebuild of a team that went 27-7 this past year and won an NCAA Tournament game as a 12-vs.-5 underdog vs. Connecticut.

Pinson started in 27 games for 22-12 LSU and averaged 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and led the Tigers in assists. He was honored at Senior Night during LSU’s final home game. He joins DaJuan Gordon (Missouri) as a guard with SEC experience transferring to NMSU.

 

Home » From the newspaper » LSU guard says he’s joining New Mexico State basketball

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
LSU guard says he's joining New Mexico State basketball
College
Xavier Pinson, a guard for this ... Xavier Pinson, a guard for this past season's NCAA Tournament team at LSU, announced in Instagram Wednesday that he is transferring to New Mexico ...
2
Soccer: NMU adds 3 to U-23 roster
Pro
New Mexico United on Tuesday announced ... New Mexico United on Tuesday announced the addition of three players to its initial U-23 roster. They are defender Larsen Rogers, goalkeeper Anthony Muñoz ...
3
UNM football: Juco QB Jensen commits
College
Junior college quarterback Jake Jensen announced ... Junior college quarterback Jake Jensen announced Tuesday on social media he has committed to attend the University of New Mexico. Last fall as a ...
4
Lobos complete sweep of Aggies
Baseball
State bragging rights still mean something ... State bragging rights still mean something to the University of New Mexico baseball team. In what ...
5
UNM to part ways with softball coach Congleton
College
Former Highland High, Lobos standout went ... Former Highland High, Lobos standout went 73-158 in five seasons
6
Spring sports: Lobos 3rd at track/field meet; UNM men's ...
Baseball
New Mexico's men and women both ... New Mexico's men and women both placed third over the weekend at the Mountain West Conference outdoo ...
7
Lobos land skilled forward transfer Josiah Allick
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos got a commitment ... The UNM Lobos got a commitment Sunday from 6-8 forward Josiah Allick, who played the past three seasons at UMKC.
8
Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball ends season on a ...
Baseball
New Mexico saved its best for ... New Mexico saved its best for last in a tough season, knocking off Mountain West champion San Diego ...
9
Aggie Caravan gives, receives energy during Albuquerque stop
ABQnews Seeker
The new Aggies on the block ... The new Aggies on the block -- new football and men's and women's basketball coaches -- have a shared optimism for the future.