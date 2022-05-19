 Bees blank Isotopes; Bryant doubles in presumed last rehab game - Albuquerque Journal

Bees blank Isotopes; Bryant doubles in presumed last rehab game

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES THURSDAY: At Salt Lake

6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ryan Feltner (4-1, 4.08) vs. Bees LHP Jose Suarez (1-0, 5.40)

WEDNESDAY: In Salt Lake City, the host Bees handed the Isotopes their first shutout of 2022, 8-0 in a matinee game. (Box Score: Bees 8, Isotopes 0) … With the loss, the Isotopes (16-22) dropped to six games below .500 for the first time this season. Over the last eight games, Albuquerque has hit .225 and scored 38 runs, worst in the Pacific Coast League in that span in both categories. … Rehabbing Colorado Rockies player Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 and had Albuquerque’s only extra-base hit, a double. Barring a major injury (back) setback, it was expected to be the last game of his rehab stint.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m.

(Updated Pacific Coast League standings.)

 

Home » From the newspaper » Bees blank Isotopes; Bryant doubles in presumed last rehab game

