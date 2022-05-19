 Water authority approves rate hike, budget - Albuquerque Journal

Water authority approves rate hike, budget

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority board unanimously approved a 5% rate hike Wednesday.

Starting in August, typical residential customers will see an estimated $2.49 increase on their monthly water and sewer bills.

The increases are the first in four years.

Stan Allred, the utility’s chief financial officer, said the rate hike will help pay for rising fuel and chemical costs.

“A lot of this is due to supply chain issues and inflation,” Allred said.

Bills for multi-family accounts like apartment complexes and condos will increase about $3.83. Commercial spaces like offices, hotels and retail locations will see their costs rise by about $5.83.

Manufacturing facilities will see a $25.46 increase, and monthly bills will increase by about $11.77 for government buildings, hospitals and schools.

Two utility programs help customers who are unable to pay water and sewer bills.

The Water Assistance Fund is a one-time program to pay a monthly bill.

“Maybe somebody in the family got sick or they lost a job or something, they can come to us and ask for assistance,” Allred said.

The utility also pays portions of bills for residents who are eligible for the low-income credit program.

Residents must be current on their water bills to qualify for the low-income credit, but can seek help from the Water Assistance Fund to catch up on payments.

The board also signed off on a $244.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023, up about $5.3 million from last year.

About $79.2 million in capital improvement projects will fund automated water meters, pipeline repairs and water and sewer extensions for the Thunderbird Kirtland Development business park.

The utility finalized a water charge for Intel’s Rio Rancho plant expansion.

Intel is paying the water authority $32 million to build a 6-mile pipeline from two wells west of Universe Boulevard.

The company will filter nonpotable groundwater to clean silicon wafers for computer chips.

A monthly charge of about $118,000 will begin once the utility starts delivering water.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Water authority approves rate hike, budget

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Water authority approves rate hike, budget
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility ... The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority board unanimously approved a 5% rate hike Wednesday. Starting in August, typical residential customers will see an ...
2
Officials say woman set 12 fires in the bosque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fire crews from several different agencies ... Fire crews from several different agencies jumped into action Wednesday morning after officials say a woman who appeared to be suffering from a mental ...
3
TOP OF MIND: Should Albuquerque Animal Welfare be authorized ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: Should Albuquerque Animal Welfare be authorized to charge a "surrender fee" of $20 to take in unwanted pets ...
4
Lawmaker accuses ABQ gas station of price gouging
ABQnews Seeker
Duke City residents have been feeling ... Duke City residents have been feeling the pain at the pump recently, but customers fueling up at one Albuquerque gas station are paying nearly ...
5
A third of US should be considering masks, officials ...
ABQnews Seeker
COVID-19 cases are increasing in the ... COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States -- and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned Wednesday in ...
6
Northern NM wildfire exceeds 300,000 acres
ABQnews Seeker
As national forests across northern New ... As national forests across northern New Mexico prepare to close to the public because of extreme fire danger, officials said Wednesday morning that the ...
7
Brazos resident is charged in killing of neighbor
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect and victim have a history ... Suspect and victim have a history of prior dispute
8
Oil worker charged in killing of best friend
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly shot victim following a ... Man allegedly shot victim following a dispute over religion at a cookout
9
Sandia workers raise $100K for fire aid
ABQnews Seeker
Employees pitch in to help people ... Employees pitch in to help people impacted by fires in NM