Lobos fade in final round, finish 10th at NCAA golf regional

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The University of New Mexico men’s golf team shot 19-over par Wednesday and fell off the pace in the final round of the NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional at PGA National. The Lobos finished 10th in the 14-team field at 38-over.

Vanderbilt, Florida State, Florida, South Florida and College of Charleston were the top five finishers at the tournament and will advance to the NCAA Championships.

“It was a tough way to finish the season,” said UNM coach Glen Millican. “The guys played well this year and we are a good enough team, but we just didn’t play well here this week. They played hard but it just wasn’t enough to advance.”

Sam Choi was the top individual for the Lobos, shooting a final round 73 to finish tied for 13th at 1-over for the week. Carson Herron shot 77 in the final round, while Bastien Amat shot 78, Matthew Watkins shot 79 and Brandon Shong shot 80.

NMSU-THOMAS: At the Bryan (Texas) Regional, New Mexico State’s Aidan Thomas shot even-par 72 in the third and final round, finishing 5-over-par 221 and in a tie for 36th.. Thomas, an alumnus of St. Pius and the medalist at last fall’s Tucker Intercollegiate at UNM, was competing individually. The cutline for advancing individually to next week’s NCAA Championship was 213.

