The Lobos (20-31, 9-18 Mountain West) begin their final series of the season Thursday at 6 p.m. at home vs. Air Force (25-26, 13-14). UNM hopes to break out of its tie for last place in the seven-team league with San Diego State. Before Saturday’s series finale, six seniors will be honored – Cody Holtz, Kyle Landers, Johnnie (Shane) Podsednik, Miguel Reyes Jr., Lance Russell and Kamron Willman.