 Prep notes: Longtime Cibola softball coach Victor to retire - Albuquerque Journal

Prep notes: Longtime Cibola softball coach Victor to retire

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Gene Victor is shown from a file photo of a May 1, 1996 practice. The longtime Cibola High softball coach has announced his retirement. (Jim Thompson/Journal)

After 37 seasons, and three state championships, and having built Cibola High School into one of the most accomplished and respected softball programs in New Mexico, Gene Victor is retiring.

The 75-year-old announced his retirement this week. Cibola announced it officially Wednesday.

“I think it was just time. And age,” Victor said. “i couldn’t do the things I used to be able to do.”

Led by pitcher Missy Martinez – who died earlier this year – Cibola won state titles from 2007-2009. And the Cougars reached the state final in 2013. Victor won 575 games in his career on the West Side. His career mark is 575-316 with 22 postseason appearances, and he was named the National Coach of the Year for 2016-17.

“I felt like it wasn’t fair to the girls to not be able to do everything that I used to be able to do,” said Victor, one of the longest-tenured high school coaches in New Mexico.

Victor said he began thinking about retirement during this year’s preseason, and he had been hinting at it.

“It’s just been a lot of fun, a lot of highlights,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of special teams, and it’s been a great experience.”

Victor is a member of Cibola’s Hall of Fame and also the Albuquerque Baseball/Softball Hall of Fame.

He retired from his job with the Federal Aviation Administration about 10 years ago, where he worked throughout the first two-thirds of his coaching time at Cibola.

“We built a formidable program,” Victor said, reflecting on his years at Cibola. “I think it’s one that everyone respected.”

FULLERTON OUT: Clovis High is seeking a new head football coach after Cal Fullerton resigned last week.

Fullerton told the Eastern New Mexico News: “As a family we’ve had to make some hard decisions in the past two months and this one was hard as well. This was necessary for me and my family.”

Fullerton, who once played for the Wildcats, took over for Hall of Famer Eric Roanhaus before the 2017 season.

He compiled a record of 24-26 in his five seasons. The best of the five was taking Clovis to the Class 6A state semifinals in 2019, when the Wildcats were beaten by Cleveland.

SOCCER CAMP: A handful of coaches from prominent universities, including the men’s head coaches at Georgetown and Washington, will be running a high school boys camp June 6-8 at Rio Rancho High School.

Penn State, Notre Dame, Penn, UCF, Trinity College in Connecticut and UNLV also will have coaches on hand. Most of these same schools had representatives at an elite boys-only camp at Albuquerque Academy in January.

Georgetown head coach Brian Wiese, who played at Albuquerque Academy, will be here, as will former University of New Mexico assistant Jamie Clark, now Washington’s head coach. Former La Cueva and Notre Dame standout Jeff Rowland is an assistant with the Irish and he, too, is involved in running the camp. Other colleges are expected to send representatives to scout talent at the camp.

Those interested can register at riseidcamps.com. Entry is being limited to 120 high school age boys.

8 GRADY’S CAMP: High school football players will have a chance to take part in the Elite 150 Combine on June 25.

New Mexico, New Mexico State, Western New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico, New Mexico Highlands, Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado, have all been invited to attend and scout. The combine runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the 8 Gradys facility in Albuquerque.

There will be testing in drills similar to those done by prospects at the NFL Combine. For information, visit www.8gradys.com. There is also a middle school combine for seventh- and eighth-graders June 24.

THIS AND THAT: Sam Gavaldon, who was serving most recently as the head girls basketball coach at Cottonwood Classical Prep in Albuquerque, is the new girls basketball coach at Belen High School. … Nina Romero, a guard for La Cueva girls basketball team, has signed with Scottsdale (Arizona) Community College.

Home » From the newspaper » Prep notes: Longtime Cibola softball coach Victor to retire

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep notes: Longtime Cibola softball coach Victor to retire
Featured Sports
After 37 seasons, and three state ... After 37 seasons, and three state championships, and having built Cibola High School into one of the ...
2
Lobo baseball to wrap season with home series vs. ...
Baseball
The Lobos (20-31, 9-18 Mountain West) ... The Lobos (20-31, 9-18 Mountain West) begin their final series of the season Thursday at 6 p.m. at home vs. Air Force (25-26, 13-14). ...
3
Lobos fade in final round, finish 10th at NCAA ...
College
The University of New Mexico men's ... The University of New Mexico men's golf team shot 19-over par Wednesday and fell off the pace in the final round of the NCAA ...
4
Ex-Isotope Serven fouls 1st MLB pitch near family in ...
Featured Sports
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven fouled ... Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven fouled off the first pitch in his very first major league at-bat Wednesday, right in the direction of his ...
5
Bees blank Isotopes; Bryant doubles in presumed last rehab ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES THURSDAY: At Salt Lake 6:35 ... 'TOPES THURSDAY: At Salt Lake 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ryan Feltner (4-1, 4.08) vs. Bees LHP Jose Suarez (1-0, 5.40) ...
6
LSU guard says he's joining New Mexico State basketball
College
Xavier Pinson, a guard for this ... Xavier Pinson, a guard for this past season's NCAA Tournament team at LSU, announced in Instagram Wednesday that he is transferring to New Mexico ...
7
Lobos complete sweep of Aggies
Baseball
State bragging rights still mean something ... State bragging rights still mean something to the University of New Mexico baseball team. In what ...
8
UNM to part ways with softball coach Congleton
College
Former Highland High, Lobos standout went ... Former Highland High, Lobos standout went 73-158 in five seasons
9
Spring sports: Lobos 3rd at track/field meet; UNM men's ...
Baseball
New Mexico's men and women both ... New Mexico's men and women both placed third over the weekend at the Mountain West Conference outdoo ...