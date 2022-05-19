APS hosts donation drive for firefightes

Albuquerque Public Schools is collecting a range of items for firefighters battling wildfires in northern New Mexico.

APS’s Drive for Supplies will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Alice and Bruce King Education Complex (APS administrative offices), 6400 Uptown NE, and the APS-owned KANW radio station, 2020 Coal NE.

The items they need include: electrolyte powder mix that can be added to water bottles (like Propel); electrolyte replacement water in cases; water; such individual snacks as protein bars, trail mix and jerky sticks; diabetic-friendly snacks; black socks; underwear (preferably extra-large, but all sizes welcome); dark T-shirts (all sizes); Chapstick; sunblock; wet wipes for face and body; acetaminophen, ibuprofen and allergy medications; sodas (including diet); nail clippers, tweezers and shaving cream; Vienna sausages and potted meat; crackers; storage containers; and containers for warming food (glass preferred).

A spokeswoman said one of the evacuation centers had requested the items for firefighters.