Fishing Line for May 19, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Valerie Wyatt of Roswell simultaneously caught two bass at Berrendo Creek using a Whopper Plopper lure May 15.

At Bluewater Lake, Andy Medina of Silver City caught a 40-inch tiger muskie using a trout pattern swimbait May 12. … Gary L Goodyear of Keller, Texas, caught a 35-inch, 17-pound tiger muskie using a small green gizzard shad Rapala crankbait May 2.

Stephanie Vallejos of Watrous caught an 18-inch rainbow trout at Charette Lakes using garlic PowerBait on May 6.

Andre Garcia, 13, of Clovis caught a 17-inch rainbow trout at Clayton Lake using PowerBait on May 15.

Reylene Garcia of Albuquerque caught a 24-inch rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake using the combination of pink PowerBait and salmon eggs May 7.

Hunter Keelin, 12, of Albuquerque caught his limit of trout at Fenton Lake using salmon peach PowerBait and salmon eggs May 13.

Terri Keele of Hobbs caught a 22.5-inch, 5.25-pound catfish at Green Meadow Lake using green worms with bass attractant spray May 9.

Buddy Whitlock of Albuquerque caught a 23-inch rainbow trout at Laguna del Campo using PowerBait on May 10.

Malisa Souriyanyong of Albuquerque caught an 18-inch catfish at Liam Knight Pond using a hotdog May 9.

William Schroeder of Las Cruces caught a 12-pound flathead catfish on the Rio Grande using red worms near the town of Hatch May 2.

Mackenzie Robertson, 10, of Lamy caught two 20-inch, 4-pound rainbow trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond using green PowerBait on May 14.

At Tingley Beach, Clarence Padilla of Albuquerque caught and released a 2.37-pound largemouth bass using a black spinnerbait with a green grub as the trailer May 13. … Luis Lopez of Albuquerque caught an 18-inch catfish using chicken liver May 11. … Gavyn Miller, 7, of Albuquerque caught a 17-inch catfish using worms May 9. … Luka Miller, 3, of Albuquerque caught an 18-inch catfish using shrimp May 9.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using garlic PowerBait and salmon peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 20.7 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using chartreuse and salmon peach PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using chartreuse curly tail grubs and crankbaits.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was fair to good using soft plastic worms and curly tail grubs. Fishing for walleye was fair using green curly tail grubs and orange Rat-L-Trap crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using white curly tail grubs and Rat-L-Trap crankbaits. Fishing for crappie was good using small curly tail jigs and live minnows on jig heads.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2023. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Cowles Ponds. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Coyote Creek State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328.

Eagle Nest Lake is closed to boating for water resource firefighting activities. However, fishing from the shore is open. Fishing for rainbow trout was fair to good using pink PowerBait and salmon eggs. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-377-1594.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Eagle Rock Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Gallinas River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Hopewell Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Fishing for trout at Lake Alice was fair to good using corn.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was fair to good using lime green and rainbow-colored PowerBait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including the Los Pinos River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

Morphy Lake State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns, as is the Pecos Canyon State Park and the Pecos River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300. For more information on the Pecos Canyon State Park closure, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 97.9 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow using San Juan worms and large, heavy nymph flies. The water levels were high, and the river was muddy. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 685 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow. Fishing for pike was fair using chartreuse Panther Martin spinners near Pilar. The water levels were high, and the river was muddy. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson and Santa Fe National Forests district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest or Santa Fe National Forest. You can also call the call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 or the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 60.9 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns, as is the Pecos Canyon State Park and Rio Mora. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300. For more information on the Pecos Canyon State Park closure, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco Monday morning was 29.0 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using small Rapala crankbaits and garlic PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The boat ramp and lake access to all motorized vessels is closed at Storrie Lake. Forest fires in the area are likely to impact the lake. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-425-7278.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was good using bottom bouncers with nightcrawler worm harnesses and Gulp minnows rigged on jig heads. Fishing for white bass was fair trolling various crankbaits that dive 8 to 10 feet deep. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was good using spinnerbaits, chatterbaits and wacky rigged worms on shallow main lake gravel points. Fishing for crappie was very good using live minnows, small jigs and Road Runner lures. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver and punch bait. The main lake water surface temperature was in the mid to upper 60s and the water clarity was stained.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 2,870 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using small gizzard shad Rapala crankbaits and large swimbaits.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Canjilon Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 856 cfs and 616 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using Rapala lures. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson and Santa Fe National Forests district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest or Santa Fe National Forest. You can also call the call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 or the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Due to the Cerro Pelado Fire, Cochiti Lake is closed for fishing and recreation. For more information, visit the US Army Corps of Engineers website.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama River can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use area on SR 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait and salmon eggs. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-829-3630.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-588-7470.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez River near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 48.4 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at (505) 438-5300.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and spinners.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Lagunitas Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was fair to good using cheese PowerBait.

Stocking efforts have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Cibola National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Cibola National Forest webpage or call the Cibola National Forest office at 505-346-3900.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair using streamer flies up the San Juan arm of the lake. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using trout pattern lures. Fishing for smallmouth bass was slow using crankbaits and skirt jigs.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was good using chicken liver and cut bait.

Fishing for trout at Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) was fair to good using PowerBait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including San Gregorio Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 289 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using leech pattern flies, Baetis and midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using green PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Tingley Beach was fair to good using black spinnerbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using chicken liver, nightcrawler worms and shrimp.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Trout Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Alumni Pond was slow to fair using dough bait.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was fair to good using PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was slow to fair using dough bait and worms.

Fishing for bass at Bill Evans Lake was slow to fair using 5-inch maroon plastic worms.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was fair to good using live minnows and small jigs. Fishing for bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair using live minnows on jig heads.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut gizzard shad bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was good using chartreuse crankbaits, jigs and soft plastic lures. Fishing for white bass was good using Clouser minnow flies, white Bombers, jointed Rapalas and Rat-L-Trap lures. Fishing for crappie was good using small jigs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was good using garlic nightcrawler worms and curly tail grubs.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and cut bait.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 29.9 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was fair to good using orange Trout Magnet lures.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was good using spinners with gold blades and PowerBait fished deep. Fishing for catfish was good using blood dough bait and worms.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was slow to fair using silver Panther Martin spinners.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 693 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using red worms and cut bait near the town of Hatch.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using worms, PowerBait and shrimp. Fishing for bass was fair to good using maroon plastic worms rigged with a small spinner in front.

Fishing for all species was slow at Young Pond.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair using PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Berrendo Creek was fair to good using Whopper Plopper lures. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 7.37 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Brantley Lake was fair using red crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using red crankbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was good using green worms with bass attractant spray.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was fair to good using cut bait.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair using salmon peach PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Kids’ Pond at Santa Rosa Fish Hatchery was good using PowerBait.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was fair using shrimp.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 110 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using worms.

Fishing for bass at Perch Lake was fair to good using green jigs.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 3.67 cfs.

Fishing for walleye at Santa Rosa Lake was fair using live minnows and Neg rigs. Fishing for bass was fair using crawdad pattern lures. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair using live minnows.

Fishing for bass at Sumner Lake was fair to good using green Senko worms. Fishing for walleye was fair using nightcrawler worms and green plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was good using hotdogs and worms.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.