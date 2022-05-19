 Searchers find missing hiker dead, his dog alive with him - Albuquerque Journal

Searchers find missing hiker dead, his dog alive with him

By Associated Press

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A missing hiker was found dead, his dog alive and still with him, in rugged forest on Mingus Mountain in north-central Arizona five days after reporting he was lost, authorities said.

Searchers found the body of Donald Hayes on Wednesday after six days of looking for the 74-year-old Prescott Valley man, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Hayes had called authorities on May 13 to report he was lost, triggering six days of air and ground searching, the office said.

Hayes was advised during the call to remain where he was to await rescue, the office said. “Unfortunately, the victim decided against the advice and tried to find his way out, causing him to become lost further in the forest.”

The rugged area where Hayes’ body was found was difficult for searchers to reach but they were able to do so Wednesday, the office said.

Hayes took his dog, Ranger, with him on the hike and the dog, after being found with Hayes’ body, was taken to an animal hospital for treatment, the office said.

The statement did not provide a cause of death for Hayes or elaborate on his dog’s condition and an office spokesperson did not immediately respond to calls Thursday from The Associated Press.

The searchers included crews from four counties and a state police helicopter.

“I thank all the volunteer search and rescue teams and others who gave of their time for six days to locate the victim and bring him home” Sheriff David Rhodes said. “Our searchers utilized every tool at their disposal to find Mr. Hayes and never gave up”.

Mingus Mountain is 86 miles (108 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

