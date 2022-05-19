 State's health information exchange partners with NM Rural Hospital Network - Albuquerque Journal

State’s health information exchange partners with NM Rural Hospital Network

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The state’s designated health information exchange, SYNCRONYS, announced May 10 that it has partnered with the New Mexico Rural Hospital Network to help ease the flow of medical information of patients across hospital networks.

“The past two years of the pandemic highlighted the importance of timely access to information to both care for patients and manage a public health crisis,” Terri Stewart, chief administrative officer of SYNCRONYS, said in a statement.

The Rural Hospital Network is made up of 11 hospitals across the state in Taos, Portales, Silver City and other New Mexico towns. The network helps member hospitals with peer networking and education, as well as benefiting members through group purchasing discounts, according to NMRHN’s website.

The network’s executive director Stephen Stoddard called SYNCRONYS “a great resource to our member hospitals,” adding that the group looks “forward to partnering with SYNCRONYS to launch the solutions for the hospitals.”

“A great benefit of this partnership is that each hospital can select the solutions that work for them and their community,” Stoddard added.

Ann Nevarez, an executive assistant with SYNCRONYS, said on average patients see about 18 providers in their lifetime. She said SYNCRONYS’ technology allows for the consolidation of information from those providers to help alleviate the amount of paperwork patients have to fill out, which also allows “more time for discussions about health concerns and treatments” between patient and provider.

SYNCRONYS, a not-for-profit organization formed in 1990, is recognized by the New Mexico Department of Health as the agent for hospital public health reporting. SYNCRONYS has helped the state with the daily count of new cases, hospitalizations and virus-related deaths during the COVID pandemic.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State’s health information exchange partners with NM Rural Hospital Network

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State's health information exchange partners with NM Rural Hospital ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The state's designated health information exchange, ...
2
St. Pius X names Deely as its new Head ...
ABQnews Seeker
Barbara Rothweiler to retire after 18 ... Barbara Rothweiler to retire after 18 years as principal
3
APS hosts donation drive for firefighters
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools is collecting a ... Albuquerque Public Schools is collecting a range of items for firefighters battling wildfires in northern New Mexico. APS's Drive for Supplies will be held ...
4
Biden vows full support for NM fire recovery
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire surpasses 300,000 ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire surpasses 300,000 acres
5
11-year-old joins fight to help the homeless
ABQnews Seeker
'I didn't know kids at my ... 'I didn't know kids at my school could be homeless,' Russell explains
6
BernCo Commission race attracts three Republicans
2022 election
Each is running for the first ... Each is running for the first time due to concern for their community
7
Lobo hoops notebook: Pitino says roster is set, Sandia ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo men's basketball coach Richard Pitino ... Lobo men's basketball coach Richard Pitino says he's happy with the program's recruiting hall this offseason.
8
Water authority approves rate hike, budget
ABQnews Seeker
Utility says much of the increase ... Utility says much of the increase is due to supply chain issues and inflation
9
Officials say woman set 12 fires in the bosque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect in custody, facing charges of ... Suspect in custody, facing charges of arson, battery on a peace officer