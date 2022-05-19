 Reports: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy in LA - Albuquerque Journal

Reports: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy in LA

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents May 13 in Los Angeles, said TMZ, the first to report the birth Thursday based on unnamed sources. A representative for Rihanna did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in designer looks that showed off her growing bump, but her pregnancy wasn’t drama free.

The 33-year-old A$AP was arrested April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said.

People magazine, citing an unnamed source, said A$AP and Rihanna, 34, are home in Los Angeles with the baby, their first.

The two went public with their relationship in 2020.

Home » Most Recent Entertainment News » Reports: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy in LA

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Hikers, bikers flock to Cibola on last day before ...
ABQnews Seeker
Public access to the forest will ... Public access to the forest will be closed starting Thursday until at least July 18
2
Biden vows full support for NM fire recovery
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire surpasses 300,000 ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire surpasses 300,000 acres
3
11-year-old joins fight to help the homeless
ABQnews Seeker
'I didn't know kids at my ... 'I didn't know kids at my school could be homeless,' Russell explains
4
Dems trade attacks in treasurer race
2022 election
Ethics complaints lobbed at both Benavidez, ... Ethics complaints lobbed at both Benavidez, Montoya
5
Officials say woman set 12 fires in the bosque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect in custody, facing charges of ... Suspect in custody, facing charges of arson, battery on a peace officer
6
Lawmaker accuses ABQ gas station of price gouging
ABQnews Seeker
Unleaded fuel listed at $6.83 per ... Unleaded fuel listed at $6.83 per gallon at M&M Stores on Yale and Gibson
7
Water authority approves rate hike, budget
ABQnews Seeker
Utility says much of the increase ... Utility says much of the increase is due to supply chain issues and inflation
8
St. Pius X names Deely as its new Head ...
ABQnews Seeker
Barbara Rothweiler to retire after 18 ... Barbara Rothweiler to retire after 18 years as principal
9
BernCo Commission race attracts three Republicans
2022 election
Each is running for the first ... Each is running for the first time due to concern for their community
10
APS hosts donation drive for firefighters
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools is collecting a ... Albuquerque Public Schools is collecting a range of items for firefighters battling wildfires in northern New Mexico. APS's Drive for Supplies will be held ...