Case report details rape case against Party City shooter

The 52-year-old man showed up to her work and told her she shouldn’t be speaking to boys at her age. Alexia Rael told her mother’s boyfriend that what he had been doing to her “isn’t right,” referencing years of rape.

Bradley Wallin, a local bank manager, asked the 16-year-old not to tell anyone “what he does to her or it would ruin him.”

That evening, Rael told her mother and Wallin was kicked out of the home. A criminal investigation began and soon another relative of Rael came forward to say she, too, had been raped by Wallin.

Less than a month later — as a criminal investigation was underway — Wallin fatally shot Rael, her cousin Mario Salgado-Rosales, 16, and himself in the parking lot of Party City near Cottonwood Mall.

Rael’s account of the events leading up to her death are detailed in documents released by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Detectives never spoke with Wallin during their investigation, which identified three possible victims of Wallin’s abuse.

“The suspect had not been interviewed because we hadn’t interviewed the third victim in the case yet,” BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said. “In any criminal case we want to have all of the victim statements completed as well as collect any and all obtainable evidence prior to interviewing the suspect.”

It is unclear how Wallin knew the third victim.

After the murder-suicide on May 8 the BCSO detective reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on how to proceed.

“At the time, it was suggested that I complete all three investigations, and then submit the case …, ” the detective wrote in the case report.

Rael told her mother about the abuse when Rael got off work at Cold Stone Creamery on March 31, hours after Wallin confronted her, according to the incident report. Wallin was kicked out of the home, taking a bag of clothes with him, and the locks were changed.

The next day deputies responded to the home and spoke with the mother, who said Rael told her Wallin had been raping her since she was 10 years old. Rael alleged he would come into her room in the morning before anyone was awake and the last time was two weeks earlier.

The report states the mother told deputies “the only thing she thought was odd” about Wallin was how “super protective” he was of Rael and “always in her business.” She told investigators she previously asked Rael if he assaulted her but she never disclosed anything.

Deputies helped the family get an emergency order of protection against Wallin and notified the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. The mother told deputies Wallin was known to carry a handgun.

Detectives had to stop their interview of Rael because she became emotional, according to the report. Deputies tried to get security footage from her work on the day of the confrontation but cameras were not set up outside the business.

Then, on April 7, a relative of Rael called the detective to report similar abuse.

Deputies said she told them when she was 10 years old the family and Wallin were watching a movie, and most of them had fallen asleep when Wallin groped her. She said he came into her bedroom later and molested her, leading to a year of Wallin raping her every two weeks until she put a lock on her bedroom door.

The woman “became emotional and started crying” during the interview, according to the report. She told deputies she told Rael about the abuse three years ago and asked if anything similar happened to her, adding that “the look on (Rael’s) face said everything.”

About 18 months ago, the woman told Rael “it was time” for them to reveal Wallin’s abuse, but it never happened, according to the report.

“(She) said she has no idea why she never told anyone about the things (Wallin) did to her … (She) stated she tried her hardest to just forget,” a detective wrote in the report.

Deputies said Rael’s mother texted the detective on April 27 that a third victim of Wallin’s abuse had come forward and would be calling. The case report states the victim, a woman, never got in touch with the detective.

On May 8, the detective learned Wallin had shot and killed Rael and Salgado-Rosales before turning the gun on himself.