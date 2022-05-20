 Shots fired near police in SE ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Shots fired near police in SE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police respond to reports of gunfire Thursday evening near Zuni and Pennsylvania SE. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Police surrounded a neighborhood after shots were fired in the direction of officers on Thursday evening in Southeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the situation is unfolding in the 600 block of Espanola SE, just south of Zuni.

He said officers were investigating reports of gunfire when bullets flew their way.

DeAguero said residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes. Dozens of neighbors stood on the corners as police swarmed the area and a helicopter flew overhead.

Onlookers filmed the situation from afar as police with rifled and tactical gear warned them to stay back should more gunshots ring out.

One man said the gunfire had been going in for sometime and a woman said she came out after hearing it from inside her home.

